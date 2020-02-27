Girls Basketball Tourney: Maurer, Wyner sacrifice to lead Sachems

The big scorers almost always get the headlines but it’s impossible to overlook the contributions Thursday by Pentucket’s Anna Wyner and Greta Maurer.
Their combined offensive output? Zero points.
Their impact on the game? Off the charts.
The two guards face-guarded Tewksbury’s talented 6-foot senior Allie Wild and held her to two points. That was the difference as Pentucket pounded the Redmen, 41-25.
The score was misleading as it was 30-11 at the half and the 22-2 Sachems cruised from there in the Division 2 North quarterfinal matchup at Pentucket’s Hardy Gym. “They (Anna, Greta) sacrificed their games,” said coach John McNamara.
Wild is a player. She was just chosen to the 13-player All-Merrimack Valley Conference team. It was yet another easy win for the Sachems, but that doesn’t tell the story. Not even close. Tewksbury is a tough club from the Division 1 MVC. The two played late in the season and Pentucket won 36-34 on a Jelly Hurley hoop at the buzzer.
“Tewksbury (12-10) is one of the top three teams in this sectional,” said McNamara, himself a former Tewksbury High great.
His Sachems had never played Tewksbury prior to last year’s North title game at the Tsongas Arena. Pentucket won that won and went on to win the 2019 state title.
The defense was suffocating last night while Hurley (19 points, 5 3-pointers) was hot from deep. Hurley and Arielle Cleveland both grabbed eight boards.
The coach said, “Hurley played great and Arielle hit some big shots early.”
Tewksbury beat Danvers in its tourney opener while Pentucket, which last played on Feb. 17, received a bye into the quarterfinals.
McNamara remarked, “Some coaches don’t even want a bye. I don’t mind it. We came out of the gate great so it was not an issue.”
There is always a danger of an upset, too. The Pentucket girls hockey players, as part of the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover co-op team, know that. Unbeaten and top-seeded HPNA was stunned by No. 32 Hingham on Wednesday.
In the semis, Pentucket will play the winner of Sunday’s Dracut vs. Wilmington game. That will be at a neutral site and likely be played Tuesday or Wednesday.
Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Pentucket (41): Wyner 0, Thompson 0, Maurer 0, Lambert 0, Yacubacci 8, Dube 2, Hurley 19, Currie 4, Cleveland 8. Totals 16-2-41
3-pointers: Hurley 5, Cleveland 2
Tewksbury (12-10): 4 7 9 5 — 25
Pentucket (22-2): 12 18 9 2 — 41
