Rest assured that MVC teams don’t need to hear this, but it needs to be said anyway.
Watch out for Central Catholic next year.
The Raiders (18-4) wrapped up a third straight undefeated season in the league, and had legit state championship aspirations after winning the Division 1 North sectional each of the previous two years. But we all know what happened against rival Andover in the sectional quarterfinals on the last day of February.
If Central was hungry before — and it was — just wait until next season tips off.
Sure, the losses of scholarship players Nadeshka Bridgewater (Merrimack) and Emily Downer (Middlebury) will hurt. But the Raiders are set to return stalwarts Adrianna Niles (9.7 ppg), Claire Finney (8.7 ppg) and Claudia Porto (5.5 ppg), who all started. Plus, junior Lily Angluin (4.1 ppg) filled in with the starting rotation nicely when Bridgewater was out injured, key reserves Cailyn Scharneck and Maggie Smith will be back and the program always has talent in either the JV ranks or in the incoming freshmen class.
And, of course, the Raiders have one of the best coaches around with Casey Grange.
2021 MVC PLAYERS
On paper, and projecting a full year in advance, Central and Andover look to be the teams to beat next year.
We just went over what the Raiders should have returning, and as we’ve chronicled over the past few weeks, the Warriors have a tremendous young nucleus with junior Tatum Shaw (15.8 ppg) and freshmen Anna Foley (10.1 ppg) and Amelia Hanscom (5.9 ppg). And don’t forget sophomore Morgan Shirley and 3-point specialist freshman Marissa Kobelski, who would round out a solid starting-5 next year.
But elsewhere, watch out for Methuen.
The Rangers return the Tardugno sisters, Stephanie (12.3 ppg) and Brooke, as well as starter Bella Keaney. Plus, sophomore Kaitlyn Tierney, who averaged 9.5 ppg as a freshman but missed all of this winter with a torn ACL, should be back as well.
North Andover also has a great piece to build around in dynamic freshman point guard Hannah Martin.
GRANITE STATE GRIND
In New Hampshire, Pinkerton will continue to be a factor with sisters Avah (13.5 ppg) and Alli (5.4 ppg) Ingalls set to return.
But elsewhere in Division 1, keep an eye on Windham, which will return all but two players from its roster led by star junior Sarah Dempsey (18.0 ppg).
Similarly, in Division 2, Sanborn will return its top four scorers with the strong junior class of Madison Houghton (10.9 ppg), Ellen McGough (10.7 ppg) and Grace Merry-Carreiro (8.6 ppg) as well as sophomore Ellie Morris (5.9 ppg).
MURRAY MANIA
Salem coach Ricky Oliver is excited about the career trajectory of freshman Olivia Murray, and he has every right to be.
She could realistically end up breaking the school’s scoring record.
Murray averaged 12.5 ppg in her rookie campaign for 288 total points. For comparison, Jordyn Franzen, who just finished her career second in Blue Devil history with 1,122 points, scored 144 her freshman year.
Sharon Playdon Wheeler, who scored around 1,200 points, is the all-time leader.
BROOKS REPEAT?
A dream season for Brooks ended with the program’s first NEPSAC Class B championship since 2006.
The program will be losing a lot, most notably North Andover’s Brooke Cordes (12.9 ppg). But dynamic transfers Taina Mair (15.1 ppg), Samantha Dewey (17.3 ppg) and Haverhill’s Kendall Eddy (4.5 ppg) will all be back to lead the repeat run.
Plus, coach Ushearnda Reynolds has worked hard on the recruiting trail, so more talent may be incoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.