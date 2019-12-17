Girls Lacrosse: Knights hire state champion Windham field hockey coach

Katie Blair has helped build a juggernaut with the Windham field hockey program. She hopes to do the same with the North Andover girls lacrosse program.
Blair, 30, was hired to replace Meredith Prior, who left for the Austin Prep girls lax job.
The athletic department (@NA_Athletics) tweeted the announcement on Monday afternoon.
Blair, a former Pelham High three-sport athlete, has big shoes to fill. Prior, 31, went 105-34-1 in six years and three times was honored as Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year in girls lacrosse.Blair has been the head lacrosse coach for several years at MVC rival Dracut High. She began as an assistant with the Middies when she was still in college.
Windham has always been a field hockey hotbed but Blair took it to another level with a spectacular 73-8-2 record in five years as head coach. She’s won three state titles.
Blair manages the PhanZone in Hampstead.
