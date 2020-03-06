Tonight at the Tsongas Center, a prophecy which was foretold in a Chick-fil-A three weeks ago will come true.
After a tough one-point loss in their final game of the regular season, Andover girls basketball coach Alan Hibino and his team were snacking on some chicken nuggets when something funny happened. As they were enjoying their free food — courtesy of a family member of someone on the team owning the restaurant in Woburn — in walked Cambridge High girls coach Reece Freeman.
He was at the Andover game to scout the Golden Warriors.
And remember, this happened three weeks ago after a tournament in Woburn.
“We talked for a little while and said a lot of pleasantries,” said Hibino. “But at the end we half-jokingly said to each other ‘See you at the Tsongas!’”
Lo and behold, the fowl forecast is about to become reality.
That’s because when the ball is tipped to start the Division 1 North finals Saturday night at the Tsongas (6 p.m.), it’ll be Hibino’s sixth-seeded Warriors (17-6) and Freeman’s fifth-seeded Falcons (19-4) squaring off. The winner will advance to the state semifinal at the TD Garden. That will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re certainly excited for the opportunity,” said Hibino, who starts two freshmen. “I think it’s the old Mike Tyson quote, ‘Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.’ And we have a plan, but you’ve got to be able to adjust during the game.”
Rookies Anna Foley (9.9 ppg) and Amelia Hanscom (5.6 ppg) have shown great poise during Andover’s three-game playoff run, but the Golden Warriors also have talented veteran leadership in seniors Shea Krekorian (9.1 ppg, 29 3s) and Brooke Hardock (7.4 ppg, 30 3s) and junior Tatum Shaw (15.7 ppg, 38 3s).
The Warriors last won the North title during the 2016-17 season, when Krekorian and Hardock were freshmen.
Cambridge (19-4), on the other hand, is making its first North finals appearance since 2002. The Falcons are led by the dynamic backcourt of Sophia Vital and Kizziah Ruff.
Vital, a sophomore, had 35 points, 10 assists, 9 steals and 4 rebounds in the quarterfinal win over Reading, and followed with a 17-point, 12-assist, 7-steal and 5-rebound game in the semis win at top-ranked Woburn.
“Hopefully the MVC has prepared us for it,” said Hibino. “We’ve seen the likes of (Central Catholic’s) Nadeshka Bridgewater and (Chelmsford’s) Hannah Polce, so we’ve seen our share of great guards.”
SACHEMS VS. HORNETS: PART 3
The first time these two Cape Ann League rivals played each other back in December, Pentucket came out with a hard-fought 35-27 win over North Reading.
The second time, the Sachems rolled while star Hornets guard Ali Grasso was out injured.
But when they meet again in today’s Division 2 North finals at the Tsongas Center (2 p.m.), it’ll be all systems go for both teams. And you can bet the defending state champion Sachems (22-2) won’t be giving up their crown without a fight.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “It’s always special to play at the Tsongas.”
Besides Grasso, the seventh-seeded Hornets (15-8) also have senior Lauren Sullivan, who was named All-CAL.
The Sachems are led by senior stars Angelica Hurley (14.1 ppg, 60 3s) and Angelina Yacubacci (12.0 ppg), while juniors Mackenzie Currie (8.0 ppg) and Arielle Cleveland (6.1 ppg) have helped round out a strong starting-five for the defending champs.
“I think when we started the season the expectations were weighing on us a little bit,” said McNamara. “At some point in the season, it seemed like we all got over it and just kept focusing on the next game.
“There will definitely be nerves (Saturday). There are always nerves, I know I’ll be nervous! But we just have to use that nervous energy for us and not against what we’re trying to do.”
DIVISION 1 NORTH FINAL
Who: No. 6 Andover (17-6) vs. No. 5 Cambridge (19-4)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Tsongas Arena
Coaches: Alan Hibino, Andover; Reece Freeman, Cambridge
Last North final: Andover, 2017; Cambridge, 2002
Road to Tsongas (Andover): vs. No. 11 Arlington (51-39); vs. No. 3 Central Catholic (63-55); vs. No. 2 Chelmsford (42-36)
Road to Tsongas (Cambridge): vs. No. 12 Belmont (66-52); vs. No. 13 Reading (71-49); vs. No. 1 Woburn (54-53)
DIVISION 2 NORTH FINAL
Who: No. 1 Pentucket (22-2) vs. No. 7 North Reading (15-8)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Tsongas Arena
Coaches: John McNamara, Pentucket; Bob Romeo, North Reading
Last North final: Pentucket, 2019; North Reading 2016 (in D3)
Road to Tsongas (Pentucket): Bye; vs. No. 8 Tewksbury (41-25); vs. No. 4 Wilmington (45-37)
Road to Tsongas (No. Reading): vs. No. 10 Hamilton-Wenham (54-37); vs. No. 2 Marblehead (45-30); vs. No. 6 Newburyport (53-49)
SATURDAY NORTH FINALS SCHEDULE
All games at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena
10:30 a.m.: St. Mary’s vs. Amesbury (D3 Girls)
12:15 p.m.: St. Mary’s vs. Weston (D3 Boys)
2 p.m.: Pentucket vs. North Reading (D2 Girls)
4:15 p.m.: Beverly vs. Belmont (D2 Boys)
6 p.m.: Andover vs. Cambridge (D1 Girls)
7:45 p.m.: Lowell vs. Lynn English (D1 Boys)
