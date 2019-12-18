Prep Schools
Brooks
2018-19 season: 6-14
Returning starters (3): Co-captain Brooke Cordes, 5-9, Sr., forward, E-T All-Star, 17.6 ppg; North Andover; Co-captain Jennifer Connolly, 5-6, Sr., guard; Emma Riley, 5-6, Jr., guard;
Returning lettermen: Sydney Robinson, 5-11, Sr., forward, 11.0 ppg; Molly Madigan, 5-8, Sr., guard, North Andover; Kat Marchesseault, 5-8, Jr., guard, North Andover; Sara Moeller, 5-10, Soph., forward, Andover
Newcomers: Kate Coughlin, 5-3, Soph., guard; Samantha Dewey, 6-2, Soph., forward; Taina Mair, 5-8, Soph., guard; Kendall Eddy, 5-7, Frosh., guard, Haverhill
Fast fact: A new-look Brooks squad had a bevy of talented transfers come in. ... Sophomore guard Taina Mair has come in from the Holderness School. She already has an offer from Boston College. ... Sophomore forward Samantha Dewey has transferred in from Melrose. She scored 23 points in a win over St. George’s on Saturday. ... Lastly, guard Kendall Eddy has transferred in and is repeating her freshman year. She averaged 9.4 ppg at Haverhill High last winter. ... The new blood seems to have helped, as Brooks is off to a 3-0 start to the season. ... North Andover’s Kat Marchesseault is a Tribune soccer All-Star (2018) who missed most of the fall season after being in a severe car accident. She shattered all doctors’ expectations and returned to the pitch for Brooks’ final two games. ... New assistant coach Thalia Garcia played at UNH. ... Fellow new assistant coach Cecilia Reyes, a Lawrence native, played at Merrimack College (Class of 2018) before playing professional in the Dominican last year.
Assistants: Thalia Garcia, Mike Hodnett, Cecilia Reyes, Racquel Baldeo (manager), Rayden Waweru (manager)
Coach Ushearnda Reynolds: (2nd year, 6-14)
Phillips Academy
2018-19 season: 6-17, missed tourney
Returning starters (2): Co-captain Claire Brady, 5-11, Sr., forward; Co-captain Hannah McGrath, 5-8, Sr., guard, 7.8 ppg
Returning letterman: Summer Seward, 5-10, Jr., forward, Lawrence, 8.4 ppg; Niya Harris, 5-7, Jr., guard; Katherine Marquis, 5-6, Jr., guard; Maya Shkolnik, 5-8, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Kylie Buckley, 5-6, Frosh., guard, Methuen; Brooke Hannan, 5-4, Frosh., guard; Kennedy Herndon, 5-8, Frosh., guard; Hope Nardone, 5-10, Frosh., guard; Alanna Olsen, 5-6, Frosh., guard
Fast fact: Lawrence native Summer Seward was the team’s leading scorer, while coming off the bench, a year ago, and is poised to have an even stronger campaign this winter.
Assistants: Chris Jones, Juan Gabriel Sanchez
Coach Liz Monroe: (3rd year, 12-33)
Bradford Christian
2018-19 season: 24-7, NEPSAC Class C champs
Returning starters (5): Tri-captain Piath Gabriel, 6-4, Sr., center, 15.0 ppg; Tri-captin Rachel Romich, 5-9, Sr., guard, 14.0 ppg; Jaelyn Lavigne, 5-10, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Casey Hunt, 5-9, Jr., guard, Groveland, E-T Super-Teamer, 15.7 ppg; Alana Scott, 5-8, Frosh., guard, Groveland, E-T All-Star, 16.7 ppg
Returning letterman: Sophie Pegba, 5-11, Jr., forward; Cece Shannon, 5-7, Jr., guard; Lydia Swartzentruber, 5-8, Soph., guard;
Promising newcomers: Sophia Tougas, 5-11, Sr., guard; Jennifer Martin, 5-11, Soph., guard; Izzy Papanicolaou, 5-3, Soph., guard; Lydia Rudd, 5-8, Soph., forward; Madison Haggett, 5-8, Frosh., guard; Lucy Palmer, 5-8, Frosh., guard; Kelian Cedano, 5-9, Frosh., guard; Ashley Dinges, 6-0, 8th grade, forward; Aurora Sanchez, 6-3, 8th grade, forward
Fast fact: After winning the NEPSAC Class C championship last year, Bradford Christian returns all its starters -- led by 6-foot-4 senior UConn commit Piath Gabriel. ... The team’s three other seniors, Rachel Romich (Lynn University), Jaelyn Lavigne (Post) and Sophia Tougas (California State Bakersfield) have all committed as well. ... Groveland natives Casey Hunt and Alana Scott, returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars, have both reclassified into their junior and freshman years, respectively. ... Newcomer Izzy Papanicolaou (14 goals) was the league MVP this fall for the soccer team.
Assistants: Bruce Overhiser, Joe Marshall
Coach Scott Hazelton: (3rd year)
