Heading into last winter, no Eagle-Tribune area hockey team had ever won a Massachusetts state championship.
That’s ever .... boys or girls.
In 2019, the Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey team ended that drought — and did so in dramatic fashion.
The Red Rangers delivered a dominant regular season and playoff run, then earned a heart-stopping 2-1 overtime victory over Austin Prep in the Division 1 state championship game at the TD Garden.
“That was one of the best moments of my life,” said Methuen’s Kaia Hollingsworth, whose team finished with a 22-1-1 record. “To win a state championship with my best friends made it even more special. Every single game, we worked our hardest and played our hearts out. I will never forget that moment, and the team that made it possible.”
Hollingsworth — the two-time defending Eagle-Tribune girls hockey Player of the Year — was the star of the state title game. The goalie made 34 saves against a relentless Austin Prep attack, saving the game with an acrobatic stop in the final seconds of regulation, then turning in 10 saves in overtime.
“She was brilliant,” said Red Rangers head coach Sarah Oteri at the time. “She made saves no one thought that anyone could make. I told her this was a great day for her to have her best game. This was the best performance I have ever seen her have.”
But brilliance from Hollingsworth — who finished her junior year last winter with five shutouts, a 1.07 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage — and the entire Methuen/Tewksbury squad was nothing new.
The Red Rangers scored a whopping 120 goals last winter (5 per game) while their defense, led by three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Brenna Greene and fellow Methuen resident Megan Forbes, surrendered just 29 total goals (2.1 per game).
Methuen/Tewksbury suffered just the one loss, to archrival Andover High on Dec. 22, then rebounded to beat the Division 1 semifinalist Golden Warriors 5-1 on Jan. 30.
In the playoffs, the Red Rangers were unstoppable, outscoring the opposition 24-5 in four games, including a 9-1 domination of Longmeadow in the Division 1 semifinals.
“The run up to the state title game felt different from the rest of the season,” said Greene, now a senior at Methuen High. “It felt like we were really hitting our stride and playing our best hockey every game. Getting to the final again, then winning it, felt great. I still can’t honestly put it into words. It was awesome to win it and celebrate with the team.”
Leading the Red Rangers in scoring were Julia Masotta (area-high 50 goals) and Cassidy Gruning (28 goals), both of Tewksbury. Carolyn Curley scored the overtime game-winner in the title game.
“This is what you dream about and work so hard for,” said Oteri, a former Andover High star, after the title game. “You can work so hard and never achieve this. So to actually go down in history like this is really unreal. They were amazing. I had tears in my eyes.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.