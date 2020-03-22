Girls Track and Field: If there’s a 2020 season, it would be memorable

If there is a season this spring, it should be a mighty good one.
We previewed the boys last Monday but this is probably a case of saving the best for last.
The girls do, after all, return Central’s sensational junior hurdler Katharine Duren, North Andover’s University of Pennsylvania-bound scholar athlete Sarah Lavery, Andover super soph Jodi Parrott, and Haverhill frosh Finleigh Simonds, our MVP in cross country. Another ninth grader, Molly Kiley of Andover, is already making a name for herself in the Bay State.
But that’s just the beginning!
Small school powerhouse Pentucket boasts UMass-Amherst recruit Madi Krohto, the talented Rubio twins, Emily and Phoebe; and the impressive long sprinter Syeira Campbell.
North Andover’s Ava Nassar and Emma Martin both rank top-15 all-time in the long jump.
Phillips has a good one in high hurdler Myra Bhathena from Andover.
After several down years, Salem took a big uptick last spring with Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Autumn Aronofsky, Katya Rojco and Silvia Caddell. Carla Bouchrouche already owns the Central Catholic 400 hurdles record and Haverhill’s Delani Dorsey is moving up the area all-time 800 list. Meghan Cross is back for her fourth year as a Pinkerton distance star.
The MIAA spring season is tentatively slated to begin practice on April 27 and the NHIAA spring athletes would return from the coronavirus layoff on April 13 with games on April 27.
COOLRUNNING 2.0
The popular track and field website coolrunning.com has been taken down, which would be a tough blow to local coaches, athletes and fans.
Thankfully, All-State champion Lowell High’s coach Scott Ouellet and some others in the MVC have taken the information and created mvctrackstats.com.
They hope to include results, records, lists, etc. It’s off to a fast start with some great stuff.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.