Glynn, Nicolosi grab Wrestler of Year honors

Central Catholic and Chelmsford, which tied for the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title in wrestling, both had four wrestlers on the all-MVC all-star team. They were joined by Haverhill, which also had four picks.
Leading the way for Central was Div. 1 co-Wrestler of the Year Mike Glynn while Haverhill was led by Division 2 co-Wrestler of the Year Jake Nicolosi, who tied Tewksbury’s Dylan Chandler. Both Nicolosi and Chandler were New England champions while Glynn and Chelmsford’s Evan Kinney were New England runners-up.
Merrimack Valley Conference
1st Team
Andover — Elias Maita, 160; Central Catholic — Jimmy Glynn, 106; Mike Glynn, 138; Nate Vachon, 145; Anthony Mears, 220; Chelmsford — Isaiah Adams, 106; Evan Kinney, 113; Patrick Hughes, 126; Evan Goodall, 152; Dracut — Ty Stewart, 120; Dante Rossetti, 126; Haverhill — Ben Davoli, 113; Jake Nicolosi, 145; Steven Wise, 152; Jay Levy, 285; Lawrence — Luis Mauricio, 106; John Vazquez, 138; Methuen — CJ Brown, 170; North Andover — Ethan Ford, 132; Jack Carbone, 195; Tewksbury — Pat Fleming, 170; Dylan Chandler, 285
Second team local wrestlers
Andover — Jonathon Davila, 145; Kelvin Davila, 152; Sean Ballou, 170; Connor Sheehan, 182; Brandon Major, 195; Yasser Maita, 220; AJ Heidtke, 285
Central Catholic — James Bohenko, 113; Jackie Dehney, 120; Stephen Donovan, 132; Matt Shaw, 152; Kyle Hebert, 160
Haverhill — Edgar Feliciano, 132
Lawence — David Theomsy, 120; Eric Sanchez, 220
Methuen — Michael Crowe, 120; Joe Gangi, 138; Dom DeMaio, 160; Anthony Romano, 182; Nick Notenboom, 220
North Andover — Jared Hiller, 160
Special Awards
Div. 1 Wrestlers of Year — Michael Glynn, Central; Evan Kinney, Chelmsford
Div. 2 Wrestlers of Year — Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill; Dylan Chandler, Tewksbury
Coaches of the Year — Bruce Rich, Chelmsford (Div. 1); Steve O’Keefe, Tewksbury (Div. 2)
Team Sportsmanship — Lowell (Div. 1); Dracut (Div. 2)
