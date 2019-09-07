Goal-line stands, rushing attack power Whittier

READING – Jumping right into his high school career, Jyzaiah Ferreira needed just two carries to provide all of the points Whittier would need in its 2019 season opener.
The sophomore running back took the field for the first time late in the second quarter with the Wildcats facing a third-and-goal. Taking his first ever handoff from rookie sophomore Niko Burke, Ferreira bulldozed his way 6 yards for the game’s first score. Ferreira took his second handoff on the conversion attempt and once again crossed the goal line for a lead Whittier would never relinquish en route to a 16-6 victory over Austin Prep.
“That was my first carry ever,” said Ferreira, who would have only two more rushes and finished with 12 yards. “I went in knowing I was going to get the ball. It was just great blocking by my line. I had a clear path and just scored. And on the extra point, we just ran the same play. If everyone works together, that’s the result you’re going to get.”
It took a couple of possessions before Whittier’s offense found its stride. A Nick Allen interception set up the Wildcats at the Cougars 37. Ferreira capped the eight-play drive that was aided by a pair of Austin Prep unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the same play which gave Whittier a first-and-10 at the 6. Three plays later, Ferreira bowled in with 3:28 left in the first half.
“When we needed the short yardage, we got it,” Whittier coach Kevin Bradley said. “It reminds me of the good old days. Jyzaiah is only a sophomore. They were keying AJ (Espinal) so we (sent) him in … (Ferreira) is just a load. He’s like Jerome Bettis, The Bus.”
Austin Prep, however, regrouped and went 53 yards in 12 plays. An 18-yard pass on a fourth-and-8 call went to the 1, where David Marion wrangled down Cougar receiver George Kiu with 1 second left before intermission. Scrambling on the ensuing play, quarterback Michael Silva appeared ready to score, but Espinal came up and pushed him out of bounds at the pylon.
“Before the half, the goal line stand was all about grit and determination,” said Espinal. “It was only a matter of time about who came out in the end, but we wanted it most. That’s what happened. It’s called determination … Defense is all about being smart and keeping our heads together.”
It wasn’t the only time the defense came up big. Austin Prep was in Wildcat territory five times in the second half but managed only a Joshua Azor 1-yard scoring run with 10:38 left in the game. Another time, the Cougars ran out of downs at the Whittier 7, and Marion also intercepted Austin Prep’s final play from scrimmage in the end zone with 74 seconds remaining.
“When you make a stand like that, there’s nothing but positive vibes you’re going to get,” Bradley said. “This is a young team. We only had two starters back on defense, and to make a stop like that with young kids pumped them up.”
Whittier took a 16-0 lead with 5:39 left on a 4-yard Espinal carry, capping a seven-play, 93-yard drive that was highlighted by a 68-yard Joe Iannalfo run.
“We were in spread (offense) the first week of the (practice),” said Bradley, who received 196 yards on 38 rushes from six ball carriers. “We just couldn’t remember the plays, so we quickly went to the (multiple) wing. We have a lot of thoroughbreds in the backfield, and we have some good ones coming up, too.”
Whittier was aided by an Austin Prep squad that was penalized 12 times for 119 yards. Both teams had offsetting unsportsmanlike penalty calls in a scuffle that resulted in a player from both sides being ejected, but Whittier maintained its cool throughout with only 20 yards on two penalties.
“The kids kept their composure,” Bradley said. “Things got nasty there for a little while … You never know how people are going to react to that, and we did a good job with that. We did have the one ejection, and he wasn’t even in the game – he just went out there to help his buddy.”
Whittier 16, Austin Prep 6
Whittier (1-0): 0 8 8 0 — 16
Austin Prep (0-1): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second Quarter
Whittier — Jyzaiah Ferreira 6 run (Ferreira run) 3:28
Third Quarter
Whittier — AJ Espinal 4 run (Espinal run) 5:39
Fourth Quarter
AP — Joshua Azor 1 run (pass fail) 10:38
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: WHITTIER (38-196) — Espinal 19-83, Joe Iannalfo 6-80, Dylan Fraize 4-29, Ferreira 3-12, Niko Burke 2-5, Nolan Mann 2-(-10), Team 2-(-3); AUSTIN PREP (32-166) — Michael Gizzi 6-71, Connor McCarthy 14-51, Ronan Noke 8-36, Michael Silva 2-4, Azor 2-4
PASSING: WHITTIER — Burke 1-2-0, 7 yards; AUSTIN PREP (14-31-2, 172) — Silva 9-16-1, 91, Noke 5-15-1, 81
RECEIVING: WHITTIER — James Ball 1-7; AUSTIN PREP — George Kiu 7-78, Aidan Noke 4-59, Jake Taylor 2-7, Joshua Keith 1-28
