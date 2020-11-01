Goalie Clementi stepped up when Windham needed her most

DURHAM — As Windham struggled to find any momentum in the Division 1 field hockey state title game, Dover appeared poised to deliver a potentially fatal blow.
But as the Green Wave shot — late in the third quarter — rolled seemingly destined for the goal, Jaguar goalie Kamdyn Clementi intervened with the save of her career on Friday.
“It was a direct shot, and I think everyone thought it was going in,” remembered Jaguar captain Maddi O’Hara. “Then Kamdyn found a way to power through it and knock it off her pads and clear. It was amazing.”
Remembered Clementi: “I saw the ball coming, and I dove into a split to stop the ball. I don’t know how I got to it.”
The stop was one highlight in a tremendous effort by Clementi, a junior, who made six saves and staved off numerous Dover attacks to help lead Windham to its second straight Division 1 state title with a 4-3 win.
“Kamdyn played amazing,” said O’Hara. “She played her best game. We knew she was so talented, but to see someone rise to the challenge like that is incredible. I am so proud of her, and she should be so proud of herself. She took on this challenge, and we knew she would be great.”
Clementi, a first-year starter, faced a challenge she had not experienced this fall in the first period on Friday — rebounding after allowing a goal. Windham had not surrendered a single goal in 2020 heading into the state title game.
“I had to tell myself to get it out of my head,” said Clementi. “After I let that first goal in, it really got to me because it was the first goal I allowed all season. I just told myself to relax, play the game and do what I know how to do. In the third quarter, I got it out of my head and things got easier.”
Having never faced more than three shots in a game this season, Clementi faced more than that in a third quarter that saw Dover apply plenty of pressure. But the goalie continued to turn away shots, keeping her Jaguars within striking distance, trailing by just one heading into the fourth quarter.
The performance was one Windham coach Katie Blair knew Clementi had in her.
“Kamdyn was awesome,” said Blair. “She really stepped up. She isn’t used to facing so many shots, but she responded when we needed her. We always tell the kids to step up when their number is called and always bring it, and she did that. I’ve seen her in practice against our girls, so we knew she could do it.”
Added Sophia Ponzini: “Kamdyn made some incredible saves on tough shots to keep us in the game. She was incredible.”
Clementi was then able to watch from her spot in goal as Windham scored two fourth quarter goals to win the Division 1 title.
“It feels amazing,” said Clementi. “It was scary for a while, but it was amazing. It made me so proud and so happy for the whole team. We grinded it out, and we won it.”
