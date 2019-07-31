Even before Godsmack's Sully Erna got into boxing, he was into boxing
“When we recorded the Awake Album (right at the turn of the century), the studio in downtown Haverhill was above a boxing gym,” joked Erna, the lead singer of the band.
Shortly after, Erna was immersed into pro boxing while touring with “OzzFest.” Legend Ozzie Osbourne first introduced him to it.
At the time, Mike Tyson and the heavyweight division were hot. Erna first took up the sport to keep fit. He soon found himself hooked.
Even these days, he has made a connection with one of the rising stars in the fight game, Joe Janik, who trains world champion super featherweight Andrew Cancio.
On Aug. 16, Erna will be in the corner with Janik as their aspiring pugilist, two-time National PAL Tournament champ Daniel Tubbs, makes his professional debut as part of the “Scars for Scars,” card at Nashua, N.H., Community College.
The return of pro boxing to the city in decades, and the evening, presented by Boston Pro Boxing, will be driven by a spectacular cause, Godsmack’s non-profit, the Scars Foundation.
The band created the foundation with the mission statement to, “Help raise awareness of the mental health issues that so many are faced with today.
With the rise of suicides, bullying, addiction, abuse and so many other challenges, The Scars Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens.”
A huge boxing fan and regular workout warrior in the ring, Erna leaped at the opportunity to get involved, especially so close to his home in Southern New Hampshire.
“The combination of ‘Scars” and professional boxing is a nice little marriage,” said Erna, currently on tour with the band Maryland. “Boxing is a passion of mine, something I have really enjoyed being around.”
The foundation’s focus remains first and foremost to promote not just the treatment but the acceptance of depression as a clinical issue.
“We want people who are suffering to be able to wear their scars proudly,” said Erna. “We want to help people tell their stories, whatever they are, as a means to help heal them.”
It took some work from Boston Pro Boxing Promotions and its director, Peter Czymbor, to pull this off.
“I met Peter at one of his shows previously in Windham at the Castleton, and I was totally impressed,” said Erna. “So we reached out to him on this, and he found us a great venue at Nashua Community College.”
Erna hopes that Czymbor can help spur a bit of a boxing revival in the Granite State and in New England. Shows like the one set for Aug. 16 in Nashua are a huge positive step.
“So much good can come out of boxing, especially in a lot of our cities,” said Erna, who grew up in Lawrence. “There are a lot of tough kids in these cities, and boxing can provide opportunities for them to help them get out of some tough situations. It can get them off the streets. I’m excited about that.”
Shows like “Scars for Scars” can help make that happen. Erna’s presence and participation, along with his dedication to the cause, can only help make it rock.
