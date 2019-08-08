Hoops for Hope
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Brandon Goris scored a game-high 20 points as Lawrence topped rival Methuen 68-53 in Hoops for Hope summer league action on Thursday.
Andrew Lussier led the Rangers with 15 points.
In other action:
Windham 40, North Andover 29
W: Joey DaSilva 18; NA: Matt Kutz 10
Andover 62, ConVal 54
A: Kyle Rocker 18; C: Connor Buffum 28
Central Catholic 80, Acton Boxboro 50
CC: Isaac Bonilla 15; AB: Bobby Sweet 17
Lowell Catholic 66, Bishop Guertin 65
LC: Isaiah Taylor 27; BG: Dylan Santosuosso 24
Lowell 73, Nashua South 36
L: Nate Siow 16; NS: Ivan Nyantenji 11
Lynn English 68, Westford 56
LE: Kanye Wavezwa 28; W: Colin Renolds 19
St. John’s 68, Pentucket 40
SJP: Rollie Castinesa 25; P: Jake Etter 18
