Hoops for Hope

Eagle-Tribune All-Star Brandon Goris scored a game-high 20 points as Lawrence topped rival Methuen 68-53 in Hoops for Hope summer league action on Thursday.

Andrew Lussier led the Rangers with 15 points.

In other action: 

Windham 40, North Andover 29

W: Joey DaSilva 18; NA: Matt Kutz 10

Andover 62, ConVal 54

A: Kyle Rocker 18; C: Connor Buffum 28

Central Catholic 80, Acton Boxboro 50

CC: Isaac Bonilla 15; AB: Bobby Sweet 17

Lowell Catholic 66, Bishop Guertin 65

LC: Isaiah Taylor 27; BG: Dylan Santosuosso 24

Lowell 73, Nashua South 36

L: Nate Siow 16; NS: Ivan Nyantenji 11

Lynn English 68, Westford 56

LE: Kanye Wavezwa 28; W: Colin Renolds 19

St. John’s 68, Pentucket 40

SJP: Rollie Castinesa 25; P: Jake Etter 18

