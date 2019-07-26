Atkinson’s Mat Gover has played golf almost ever day this summer.
It’s a big reason why he was 1-under-par as he walked onto the green of Portsmouth Country Club’s 17th hole a couple of weeks ago — and that’s quite impressive when you consider that round was in the semifinals of the 116th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Problem was, his opponent — eventually champion John Devito — was 3-under.
But even as Gover walked off the 17th green having lost 2-and-1, it was hard for even him not to be overjoyed with what he just accomplished. The NH Amateur began with 156 of the top golfers in the state. After two days of play, the top 64 in the field advanced to the match play portion of the championship. And at just 16 years old, Gover shocked the entire state by making it all the way to the “Final Four.”
Yes, you read that right — he’s just 16.
Competing against golfers two and even three times his age, Gover showed how much game he already has. Behind Devito actually winning, Gover’s incredible run was the talk of the tournament.
“No, I didn’t expect it at all,” laughed Gover. “I went in just wanting to make the match play. ... It was pretty unbelievable to prove to myself that I could actually do that.”
Gover’s sensational run was truly about heart and determination.
He played five matches in total, with the first four all going to extra holes. In his first match against Harvin Groft it took him 21 holes to close the deal and, in the two-day span between the Round of 32 and the semifinals, he played a whooping 74 holes.
The lesson: it certainly pays to be young.
“I just couldn’t close anyone out!” joked Gover. “I just had to keep focus on what was in front of me. It was always just focus on winning the next hole.”
His father, Mike, caddied for him those two days and was in awe of his son’s poise and mental toughness.
Nobody could have predicted Gover’s success in the State Am, but he certainly earned it. He’s spent hours working with coach Marc Spencer at Windham Country Club, and he was on the successful Atkinson Country Club junior team that took third at the Northeast Regional Championships a couple of years ago.
A year ago when he was 15, Gover became the youngest golfer ever to win the club championship at Hickory Hills Golf Course, and he’s had a successful first two years playing for the team at Timberlane High.
So, you would think with all of the accolades Gover’s top sport would be golf, right?
Well, no. You’d be wrong.
Gover is actually a hotshot young goalie who considers the ice to be his main home. Just a quick look at the flowing lettuce growing on the top of his head can confirm that.
In fact, it’s the main reason why he transferred from Timberlane and will be at Tabor Academy starting in the fall.
“Hockey is definitely the main focus,” said Gover. “Golf has just been a bonus.”
Gover posted a stellar .947 save percentage in 35 games with the U16 New Hamspshire Avalanche team last winter. And this year, he’ll be playing with the Neponset Valley River Rats of the Massachusetts Hockey Select League for part of the season before he finishes the winter with the team at Tabor.
When it comes to hockey, Gover’s brought in the big guns, too.
He works with Haverhill’s Mike Buckley at his heralded GDS goaltenders development program. Buckley, of course, has won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penquins as the organization’s Goalies Coach, and has worked with such NHL talents as Matt Murray and Tuukka Rask.
But don’t worry, golf fans.
Tabor has a golf team, and a two-sport star like Gover is certainly eager to continue playing.
“Golf is slowly catching up (to hockey),” laughed Gover.
