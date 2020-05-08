Name, Position: SERGIO AQUINO, shortstop/second base
Future plans: San Jacinto College or New Mexico Jr. College
Coach Chris Cyr: “Sergio has been our leader on and off the field. He was involved in almost half of the runs scored as a team last season. He had a .716 slugging last year. He came into his own as the season went on and took control of the team going into the state tournament last year. Favorite memory: leading off 4 games with triples and setting the stage throughout the season.
Name, Position: WANDER LANGUASCO, Pitcher/CF/1B
Future plans: Work as machine tool technician
Coach Chris Cyr: “Wander was a solid starter over the last two years pitching for his first time as a sophomore and was a solid starter in an injury-shortened 2019 season. Wander’s best game was a 3 for 4 performance to set the stage in 2019 with two stolen bases and two RBIs.”
Name, Position: YONEL TORRES, Catcher/first base
Future plans: Lynn University, Sports Management/baseball
Coach Chris Cyr: “As a sophomore, Yonel solidified the staff at the catching position. In a development year, with so many sophomores, the team had a winning record with Yonel behind the plate. He also hit .400 after being called up from JV. Unfortunately, he had an injury-shortened junior year.”
Name, Position: FRANKLYN ESPINAL, right field
Future plans: College or the military
Coach Chris Cyr: “Franklyn was the fastest player on the team and was able to turn sacrifice bunts into singles and frustrate catchers with his speed.”
Name, Position: JONATHAN GONZALEZ, Pitcher
Future plans: Northern Essex or working in carpentry
Coach Chris Cyr: “He was key to the Reggies making the state tournament last season. Jonathan was the ace of the staff in 2019. He went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA last season, but also jumped in early on when our catcher went down for two games.”
Name, Position: FRANCIS MEJIA, Shortstop/2B/ Pitcher
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Chris Cyr: “He hit .400 with 19 RBI scoring 16 runs while on the mound he had a 2.35 ERA striking out 21 in 23 innings going 2-1 with two saves. At a time when we needed a win last season, Francis went 4-4 with two RBIs as well as going to the mound for the save to lead us past Somerville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.