Gr. Lawrence rowers

Courtesy photo At the Lowell Regatta Sunday, the Greater Lawrence Rowing varsity teams, with all local rowers, had a strong showing. Shown above were all the medal winners, highlighted by the  “Mighty Lighties,” who took gold in the men's LWT 4+ with a blistering 38-second margin, silver in the women's LWT 4+ and bronze in the men's LWT 8+. 

||||

Recommended for you