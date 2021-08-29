MANCHESTER – Vinny Capra hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning to power the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Saturday night. Capra punctuated a solid evening for New Hampshire as eight Fisher Cats reached base in the win.
In the third inning, Chris Bec reached on an error before Reggie Pruitt and Tanner Kirwer singled. With one out and the bases loaded, Capra hit the second pitch of his at bat into the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, recording his 10th home run of the season and first grand slam while making the score 4-0.
Johnny Barbato got the start for New Hampshire, and only allowed one hit through three innings of work. Brandon Eisert (W, 1-0) entered in the beginning of the fourth inning and struck out four batters while also allowing only one hit in two innings of relief.
Marcus Reyes worked two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, and Graham Spraker closed the door on Binghamton while retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth.
