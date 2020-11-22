New Hampshire high school football, take a collective bow.
While the rest of New England cancelled or postponed their football seasons this fall due to COVID-19, the Live Free or Die state lived up to its moniker, and delivered a successful high school football campaign.
Of the six New Hampshire high school football programs covered by the Eagle-Tribune, five made it to the end of the season. The one that didn’t, Pinkerton, had its season called off after three games due to a coronavirus issue unrelated to the football team.
Salem advanced to the Division 1 semifinals for the fourth straight season, behind the lead of emerging star junior running backs Aidan McDonald and Dante Fernandes, defeating defending state champ Londonderry in a quarterfinal thriller. Timberlane, led by star lineman Nick Matthews, went to the Division 2 semis, earning its first postseason victory since 2001.
Then there’s Pelham, which dominated its way to the Division 3 title, its first state championship since 2008, after its season was nearly called due to COVID.
It was truly a fall like no other, and here’s a look at some of the greatest memories of 2020:
TOP MOMENTS
1. Win of the Year — It’s hard to beat a state championship. Pelham’s defense delivered its sixth shutout of the season, five different players scored touchdowns and the Pythons dominated the Division 3 title game, beating Stevens 40-0. It was their fourth win by at least 35 points.
2. Play of the Year, defense —Salem linebacker Aidan McDonald stuffed a Londonderry running back just inches from the goal line, then brought him down with the help of teammates as time expired and the Blue Devils beat defending champion Londonderry 21-13 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. McDonald also made a tackle at the 1-yard line on the previous play.
3. Play of the Year, offense — As Pelham’s Jake Herrling skied into the air to grab a Jake Travis pass, a hit to his legs sent him tumbling through the air, head over heels before crashing to the ground. But Herrling held onto the ball for a 12-yard touchdown against Trinity.
4. Performance of the Year — Kingston resident Jackson Paradis looked every bit the Division 1-A college football recruit, when the Tilton Academy running back exploded for 314 rushing yards, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions in a season-opening win over Proctor Academy. He played in just one more game before the season was called due to COVID.
5. Hit of the Year — Hulking Pinkerton linebacker Evan Wilson broke through the line, delivering a crushing hit on a Windham running back, jarring the ball loose for a fumble that set up a crucial touchdown in what turned out to be the Astros’ final game of the season.
YOU CAN’T STOP
Aidan McDonald, Salem — The power back in Salem’s backfield, McDonald led the area in rushing (763 yards on 89 carries) and scored nine touchdowns. He ran for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in six of the Blue Devils’ seven games, including all three tournament games. He’s also a top linebacker.
Dante Fernandes, Salem — The Blue Devils’ speed back finished second in the area in rushing (717 yards on 80 carries) and touchdowns (10). He topped 100 yards in four games, including a 212-yard outburst in a victory over Merrimack. He is also a top defensive back and kick returner.
Jake Herrling, Pelham — The senior scored an area-best 11 touchdowns and finished third in the area in rushing (632 yards on 65 carries), including 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Division 3 title game. He scored the area’s lone kickoff return touchdown of the fall, an 80-yard TD against Milford.
Dom Pallaria, Timberlane — The junior was the go-to back for the resurgent Owls. He finished fourth in the area in rushing yards (537), tied for third in touchdowns (9) and led the region in carries (100). He ran for 147 yards and two TDs in Timberlane’s first postseason win since 2001.
TJ Thornton, Sanborn — The bright spot in a tough year for the Indians, Thornton ran for 496 yards on 85 carries and scored six touchdowns. He topped 100 yards three times this, including a season-best 156 yards against Pembroke.
DEFENSIVE DYNAMOS
Nick Matthews, Timberlane — The star two-way lineman announced last week he will play college football at Division 1-AA Bryant University. A hulking 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, he dominated at left tackle, while stuffing opposing running games at defensive tackle.
Jake Brady, Salem — The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was all over the field, dishing out big hits as middle linebacker. He made a team-high 12 tackles, and caught a touchdown, in Salem’s Division 1 quarterfinal win over Londonderry, and 15 stops in the semifinals. He also kicked extra points.
Stephen Mague, Windham — Mague established himself as one of the area’s top linebackers. He made 12 tackles in a near upset of Salem and 10 stops as the Jaguars pushed Londonderry to the limit. He also started at running back.
Kaleb Bates, Salem — Perhaps the area’s top ball hawk. He made two interceptions in the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win over Londonderry and had another pick in the semifinals.
Evan Wilson, Pinkerton — The 5-foot-9, 220-pounder was poised for a big year at linebacker. He made a game-high 10 tackles in a win over Windham and eight stops in a victory over Nashua South. He also started at fullback (4 TDs).
Zach Jones and Alex Jones, Pelham — The far from identical twins anchored a defensive line that helped Pelham delivered six shutouts in eight games, and allow just 890 total yards all season (103.6 yards per game), combined passing and rushing.
JAGUARS NEVER QUIT
Windham battled through a rebuilding season, but the Jaguars hung tough throughout the fall.
In its season-opener, Windham trailed Pinkerton just 6-0 in the third quarter. Against Salem, Joey DaSilva’s QB sneak touchdown cut the Jaguars’ deficit to just six points (20-14) with 4:15 left in the game.
Finally, in the Division 1 first round, Windham trailed Londonderry just 6-2 with 6:48 left in the game. The lesson? The Jags were very close to a few big upsets.
Eagle-Tribune basketball All-Star DaSilva did it all for Windham. He went from running back to quarterback, then back to running back. He also played defensive back and returned kicks.
DaSilva’s versatilely was similar to Timberlane’s Ethan Stewart, a dynamic receiver/defensive back/kick returner who filled in at quarterback when called upon.
...
