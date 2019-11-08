NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored midway through overtime to seal the come-from-behind win against Maine, 4-3, in overtime on Friday.
The goal, her second of the game, was Grant-Mentis’ 100th career point, making her the second Warrior in the 100-point club. Lea-Kristine Demers stopped 33 Black Bear shots.
It was the first Hockey East win for Merrimack (3-7-2, 1-5-2 HE). Maine, which had led 3-1, fell to 3-4-2, 1-3-1 HE.
Merrimack is at Holy Cross Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.