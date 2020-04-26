There are plenty of basketball players who are stars and steal the spotlight in high school.
And there late bloomers, who play their best in college.
The five first-team players we’ve named to the Eagle-Tribune area Girls Basketball All-21st Century Team, however, all dazzled at both levels.
Leading the team is our 21st Century MVP, Nicole Boudreau of Andover. She dominated Massachusetts for four years, winning three Division 1 state titles, became the Golden Warriors’ all-time scoring leader (boys and girls) and then became the heart and soul of Boston College for four years.
Boudreau is joined by another Boston College player on our first team, Central Catholic’s Katie Zenevitch, who was our Player of the Decade from 2001-2010 and scored more than 1,000 points at both Central and BC.
Nearly as impressive are the other first timers, Methuen’s Rashidat Agboola, who had a great career at Boston University, Pentucket’s Kelsi McNamara, who went on to become the all-time leading scorer at St. Joe’s College, and Pinkerton’s Jenny McDade, who earned a scholarship to UNH and then enjoyed a fine career at SNHU.
Our entire 21-player squad is an impressive one, and a good case could be made that several players not on the first team should have been. There were some tough calls, that’s for sure, and this is just my opinion.
Of note is that five-year players were not considered, which excludes greats like Brooks’ Mary Hart (school-record 1,328 points in four years at Brooks after one year at Haverhill). Also, the team starts with the 2000-01 season, so greats like Methuen’s Jillian Middlemiss and Salem’s Becky Valenti are also not included.
First Team
NICOLE BOUDREAU, ANDOVER (2012) — The 5-foot-9 guard was perhaps the greatest basketball player (boy or girl) in area history, and this team’s MVP. One of two area girls to be named a three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP (2010-12). One of only four since 2000 to be named a four-time All-Star. Led Warriors to three straight Division 1 state titles, scoring area-record 2,200 career points. Two-time Mass. Gatorade Player of Year. Four-year starter at Boston College. Scored 1,258 points with 253 3-pointers at BC.
KATIE ZENEVITCH, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2010) — Our Player of the Decade from 2001-10. Her legendary 28-point, 26-rebound game led Central to the Division 1 state title in 2009. Rare four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Three-time Super-Teamer and our MVP in 2009. The 6-3 forward averaged 19 points and 15 rebounds as a senior. Finished as the program’s all-time leader in points (1,518) and rebounds (1,224). Went on to record 1,164 points and 691 rebounds at Boston College.
RASHIDAT AGBOOLA, METHUEN (2010) — Athletic two-sport star (volleyball) was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time Super Teamer. Finished with 1,434 career points. Has the highest scoring average in the 31-year history of Eagle-Tribune records after averaging 24.9 ppg as a senior. The 6-1 forward went on to star at Boston University, where she scored 1,196 points with 870 rebounds and 147 blocks.
KELSI MCNAMARA, PENTUCKET (2015) — The 5-6 sharpshooter was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, two-time Super Teamer and our MVP in 2015. Led Pentucket to state title as a freshman. Finished as the all-time leading scorer at Pentucket (1,258 points). Went 87-15 overall and 55-3 in the CAL. Went on to break the school record in scoring (2,067 points), assists (621) and 3-pointers (321) at St. Joe’s of Maine and was named Second Team All-American as a senior.
JENNY MCDADE, PINKERTON (2006) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP (2005-06). Three-time All-Star. Two-time Class L Player of the Year. One of Pinkerton’s five 1,000-point female scorers. Averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds as a senior to lead Astros (22-1) to their only title in the 50-year history of the state tourney. Do-it-all 5-9 guard earned scholarship to UNH before transferring to SNHU, where she scored 624 points.
Second Team
SAM WHEELER, TIMBERLANE (2008) — Talented 6-footer scored 1,200 career points and was our MVP in 2008. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time Super Teamer. Averaged 18.5 ppg as a senior. Was also a track star (5-4 high jump, 34-11 1/2 triple jump). Earned a scholarship to Division 1 Maine, where she fought injuries and scored 548 points.
JENNY MULLER, ANDOVER (2003) — One of only two area girls to be named a three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP (2001-03). Rare four-time All-Star. Scored 24 points to lead Andover to state title as a senior. Scored 1,496 career points. Andover High Hall of Famer along with older sisters and father. Also a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer. Starred in both sports at Tufts and then Amherst, where she was a basketball tri-captain.
NATALIE GOMEZ-MARTINEZ, ANDOVER (2011) — Dynamic 5-7 point guard was Nicole Boudreau’s running mate for the 2010 and 2011 state titles. Scored game-high 25 points in the 2010 championship win over East Longmeadow. Three-time Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer. Scored 1,412 career points. Lightning quick guard went on to start for Marist.
CASEY MCLAUGHLIN, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2013) — A two-time E-T Super Teamer and MVP as senior. Scored 1,074 points despite missing half of junior season with knee injury. Huge game (27 points) to lead Raiders to 2013 Div. 1 state title. Had scholarship to Stonehill, where concussions unfortunately derailed career.
KIRSTEN DAAMEN, PENTUCKET (2009) — A 6-3 defensive specialist was one of the top all-time Cape Ann League centers. A three-time E-T All-Star and two-time Super Teamer. Helped Sachems to two straight D3 North titles as a sophomore and junior. Scored 830 career points at D1 Central Connecticut State.
Third Team
ASHLEY VISELLI, PENTUCKET (2010) — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. The 5-10 guard helped the Sachems to three Division 3 North championships and a state title appearance in 2010. Second all-time in program history with 1,230 points. Two-time Cape Ann co-Player of the Year. Went on to play at St. Anselm.
COURTNEY WALSH, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2014) — Super athletic three-time E-T All-Star and two-time Super Teamer. Deadly in the clutch. Helped lead Raiders to state title in 2013. Also our soccer MVP in 2013. Scored 1,023 career points at Stonehill.
ASHLEY MCLAUGHLIN, ANDOVER (2004) — Three-time E-T All-Star could dominate around basket or from outside. A two-time Super Teamer and E-T MVP. Helped Andover to state title as a junior. Scored 1,150 points at Andover. Also a three-time E-T All-Star and MVP in volleyball. Scored 505 points at Holy Cross. Andover High Hall of Famer.
AMANDA SHANNON, NORTH ANDOVER (2005) — Terrific all-around player, could score in multiple ways and defend with the best. A three-time E-T All-Star. Scored over 1,000 points at North Andover and went on to score 1,360 points at Merrimack.
BROOKE KANE, PINKERTON (2019) — Two-time NH Division 1 MVP. Gatorade Player of Year as senior. The 6-foot forward was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, two-time Super Teamer and our MVP in 2019. Finished with 1,249 career points. Led Astros to three straight state semifinals. Scored area-high 20.3 ppg as a senior. Averaged 10.6 minutes this winter as a freshman at UNH.
Fourth Team
GRACE EFOSA, WHITTIER (2020) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time Super Teamer. Our MVP as a sophomore when she averaged area-high 23.4 ppg. The 5-10 forward finished with 1,356 career points in three seasons after missing junior year with torn ACL. Haverhill native is one of six girls to lead the area in scoring twice. Committed to Division 1 Providence.
MORGAN LUMB, NORTH ANDOVER (2013) — Three-time E-T All-Star, two-time Super Teamer. Could score from anywhere. Finished with 1,081 points at North Andover and went on to score combined 647 points between Hartford and the University of Tampa.
MAGGIE COSGROVE, ANDOVER (2007) — Super quick guard with quick hands. Terrific on the break and demon on defense. A three-time E-T All-Star and Super Teamer as senior. Went on to score 1,048 points at Sacred Heart.
JACLYN VOCELL, TIMBERLANE (2002) — One of only two girl 1,000-point scorers at Timberlane. Had soft touch and tough drive to basket. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time Super Timer. Played four years at Brown.
LILLY SHLIMON, PELHAM (2017) — Natural scorer a three-time E-T All-Star and Super Teamer as senior. Her 1,248 career points are believed to be Pelham record. Three-year solo captain. Has scored 681 points through three years at Keene State.
ALYSSA CASEY, ANDOVER (2017) — A two-time E-T All-Star and MVP (2017). Led Andover to state title appearance in 2017. Finished with 1,197 points and 621 rebounds in three years in only three years having missed due to injury. Currently has 796 points through three years at Merrimack.
