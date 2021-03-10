Greater Lawrence
Coach Tony Sarkis: (16th year, 105-64)
2018 record: 8-3, lost Division 7 state semifinals
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-4
Returning starters: Nate Quirindongo, Sr., OL, 5-9, 240; Benny Nouel, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 230; Juan Taveras, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 245; Kevin Melito, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 220; Max Cezard, Sr., DL, 6-2, 250; Rene Lopez, Sr., WR, 5-7, 160
Returning lettermen: Tiago Fernandez, Sr., RB/DB, 5-7, 150; Alvin Torres, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 145; Raymond Acevado, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 145; Amouris Gomez, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 170; Anthony Alves, Sr., RB/DB, 5-7, 150; Regalado Gustavo, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 140; Christian Velasuez, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 130; Syrus Almanzar, Sr., QB/DB, 5-7, 140; Austin Duncen, Sr., RB/DB, 5-6, 140; Luismel Adames, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 140; Xavier Castillo, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 150; Robert Wilder, Sr., RB/LB, 5-8, 180; Gabrial Nival, Sr., WR/LB, 5-9, 140; Edward Pimental, Sr., RB/MLB, 5-9, 220; Kevin Melito, Sr., T/DT, 6-0, 235; Araujo, Anffelny Sr., T/DT, 6-0, 230; Ishmal Villar, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 150; Christopher Tineo, Sr., WR/DT, 6-2, 160; Jhanery Negren, Sr., T/DT, 5-10, 165; Imanol Camilo, Sr., G/DT, 5-8, 240
Promising Newcomers: Joseph Carroll, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 140; Casey Neilon, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 160; Andy Esqivel, Soph., WR/DB, 6-1, 170; Juan Arias, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 160
Returning leaders: Amouris Gomez 11-186, 1 TD rushing; Christopher Tineo 12-208, 5 TD receiving
Returning honorees: None
Captains: TBA
Assistants: Chris Fusco, John Delaney, Jorge Cruz, Christian Guzman, Steve Berard, Danny Thompson, Marcos Ortiz. Bryant Dube
Odds and ends: Greater Lawrence won the State Vocational Large Championship last fall, beating Assabet Valley 36-26. ... Last fall’s North title was the program’s first since the current postseason system was established in 2013. ... The Reggies were again hit hard by graduation, losing 20 seniors including Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Shamil Diaz — who set a modern area record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,772 yards, 16 TDs) — and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jeremy Rizzo (12 sacks). ... That’s not a typo, senior Christopher Tino plays the unusual combination of receiver and defensive tackle. ... Assistant coach Marcos Ortiz scored the game-winning touchdown with 0:22 left to beat Whittier on Thanksgiving Day, 2011. Fellow assistant Christian Guzman is a former Lawrence football assistant.
