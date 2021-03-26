WEST ANDOVER — Greater Lawrence took a 13-0 lead into the fourth quarter, before Northeast struck for three scores. But the Reggies were able to respond twice, and Alvin Torres recovered a game-clinching onside kick with 0:24 left as Greater Lawrence earned its first win of the season, 25-22 on Friday.
Amauris Gomez gave the Reggies (2-1) the lead in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run. QB Regalado Gustavo then added a 9-yard TD run of his own in the second quarter to make it 13-0 at halftime.
Northeast (2-1) came alive in the fourth quarter, but the Reggies were able to strike back. Gustavo answered the Knights' first touchdown with a 44-yard TD pass to Christopher Tineo. Northeast scored again, but Tiago Fernandes sprinted for the 38-yard TD that proved to be the game-winner.
Fernandez ran for a team-high 91 yards on nine carries, while Gomez added 50 rushing yards on six carries and made an interception. Gustavo was 5-for-8 passing for 108 yards.
GREATER LAWRENCE 25, NORTHEAST 22
Northeast (2-1): 0 0 0 22 — 22
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 7 6 0 12 — 25
First Quarter
GL — Amauris Gomez 9 run (Regalado Gustavo kick)
Second Quarter
GL — Gustavo 9 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
NE — Izzy Lainez 4 run (Steve Donnelly run)
GL — Christopher Tineo 44 pass from Gustavo (kick failed)
NE — Izzy Lainez 1 run (Steve Donnelly pass from Jared Hughes)
GL — Tiago Fernandes 38 run (pass failed)
NE — Izzy Lainez 1 run (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Greater Lawrence (27-190) — Tiago Fernandes 9-91, Amauris Gomez 6-50, Alvin Torres 2-11, Anthony Alves 3-12, Regalado Gustavo 7-26
PASSING: GL — Gustavo 5-8-0, 108 Yards
RECEIVING: GL — Anthony Alves 3-53, Alvin Torres 1-11, Christopher Tineo 1-44
