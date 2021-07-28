For his second straight start, Ryan Grecco was in prime form for the Andover Post 8 Legion team Tuesday evening.
In a game shortened to five innings because of the rain, Grecco allowed just three hits and struck out five as Andover defeated Post 4 of Haverhill, 4-1.
Led by Nolan Schirmer, Post 8 enjoyed one of its best offensive games of the summer, banging out 11 hits. Schirmer was 3 for 3 with an RBI while Brian Gibson, Anthony Teberio and Joe Bucci all had two hits with Gibson scoring twice.
Nico Giuardo had an RBI single for Haverhill.
Andover improved to 5-5 and will be at Peabody Wednesday while Haverhill dropped to 7-3.
NIGHT OWLS SPLIT GAMES
After an impressive 11-1 victory over Beverly Sunday, the Kingston Night Owls fell to Swampscott 4-2 on Monday.
Trailing 4-0 in the last inning, the Night Owls rallied for two runs as Connor Morin (two hits) and Rob Wirtanen both singled and Haverhill’s Evan Penney drove them both in.
Jeff Williams was the losing pitcher, giving up two runs in six innings as the Night Owls dropped to 13-7.
Against Beverly, the Night Owls pulled away early with eight runs in the first inning as Jaime Valez and Nick Skafas both had two RBIs in the frame and Connor Morin, Matt Thibault and Rob Wirthanen also had RBIs.
Sebastian Mexico had a fifth inning homer and had two hits and scored twice.
FISHER CATS POSTPONED
Tuesday’s series opener between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Double-A and the Portland Sea Dogs in Portland was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
