What does Brenna Greene have left to accomplish on the ice heading into her senior year at Methuen High?
A three-time Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star and five-year varsity standout, Greene added state champion to her resume just over four months ago, when she helped lead the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op team to the Division 1 state title at the TD Garden. The Red Rangers were the first ever Eagle-Tribune area hockey state champ from Massachusetts.
What can the hard-hitting defenseman possibly do for an encore this winter?
“We can top last year by making it back to the Garden and winning it again,” said Greene. “Even after winning the championship, I feel like there’s still a lot to prove. Winning doesn’t mean we stop proving people wrong, we just keep building off of it.”
And Greene isn’t spending her summer simply enjoying last year’s title.
Greene is set to play in the Hockey Night in Boston Girls Major Showcase as a member of the Massachusetts Public/Catholic team. The tournament kicks off on July 31 at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.
“I’m very excited to play in Hockey Night in Boston,” said Greene. “It’s a great tournament with a high level of competition. You know every game is going to be a good one. There’s no lack of talent no matter who the opponent is.”
One person thrilled to see Greene hard at work at the rink is Methuen/Tewksbury head coach Sarah Oteri.
“Brenna works so hard in the offseason to improve her skills through showcases, camps and off-ice workouts,” said Oteri. “I know she is looking forward to showing her talents this summer as well as throughout the fall and into the winter for the high school season.”
Oteri has never coached a Methuen/Tewksbury team without Greene protecting the blue line. When the coach arrived prior to the 2015-16 season, Greene was an eighth grader with a varsity season under her belt.
Since then, Greene has firmly established herself as one of the top defenseman in all of Massachusetts, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in each of the past three seasons.
“Brenna has the ability to make the smart defensive plays as well as get involved in the offense through her skating and puck control,” said Oteri. “She’s a very strong player and leads by example.”
As a sophomore, Greene helped Methuen/Tewksbury to its first state title game appearance in program history, leading a defense that surrendered just 29 goals in 26 games (22-2-2).
Last winter, Greene’s Red Ranger defense was even more dominant, surrendering just 25 goals in 24 games (22-1-1) on the way to beating Austin Prep 2-1 in the title game.
“Thinking back on the (championship) run, it’s still doesn’t feel real,” said Greene, who has nine goals and 43 assists for her career. “It was such an unreal experience to win and get to celebrate with my team.
“The journey to the Garden was amazing. It seemed like every game we were hitting our stride. We peaked at the exact right time and played our best game every game. It was like a dream.”
Along with her work in Hockey Night in Boston, Greene is playing junior hockey for the North Suburban Wings, an elite select team. Following high school, she plans to continue her hockey career in college.
“That’s always been my goal, and nothing has changed,” said Greene, also a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in lacrosse who scored 44 goals in the spring.
“My greatest strength is my hockey IQ. I’m never going to be the biggest or fastest girl on the ice. But knowing where I should be and being able to read the play in front of me is a big help.”
Greene’s main focus now is bringing Methuen/Tewksbury another state title.
“I believe we can do it again,” she said. “We have a strong core of seniors this year. There’s no one player that’s going to get us there. Working hard in the offseason will get us on the right path. It’s definitely not going to be easy, but we can do it.”
Dynamic duo
Star Methuen hockey defenseman Brenna Greene will be protecting a familiar face in the Hockey Night in Boston tournament.
Joining Greene on the Massachusetts Public/Catholic team is three-time Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP and Methuen/Tewksbury goalie Kaia Hollingsworth.
As a junior last winter, Hollingsworth had five shutouts and 1.07 goals-against average. She made 34 saves in the state title game.
“Playing with Kaia is the best,” said Greene. “Knowing it’s her behind me takes some of the anxiety out of the game. I know, if I mess up, she can save me like she has so many times before.”
