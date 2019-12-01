NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College hockey team put together its best performance of the season Saturday night to defeat RPI, 5-1.
The Warriors have played well in spurts this year but have lacked consistency over three periods. That was not a problem against RPI, thanks largely to sophomore Chase Gresock who scored a hat trick and scored in both the first and second periods.
Scoring in every period, the Warriors took a 4-1 lead into the third period and then got an insurance goal from Tyler Drevitch.
Ben Brar opened the scoring for Merrimack in the first period and then Gresock scored his first of three goals to make it 2-0 after one period.
Gresock then completed the hat trick with his second two goals in the second period.
With the win, Merrimack improved to 3-9-2 while RPI falls to 5-8-1.
The victory broke a five-game winless streak for the Warriors.
Merrimack will be back in action next Friday at UNH and then host the Wildcats on Saturday.
