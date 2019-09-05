The first week of Grid Picks is always like Forest Gump’s box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get.
Everyone has newcomers who could be awesome, many returnees are vastly improved and some teams may have been hit hard by preseason injuries. And then there are teams that are nearly completely unknown.
The latter is certainly the case this week as Andover plays host to Wayne Valley High School from Wayne, N.J. How in the world this game came about is puzzling enough, but trying to determine Wayne Valley’s talent is even tougher.
Here’s all I know about Wayne Valley, a school with 1,300 students. Its football team bounced back from a 1-9 record in 2017 to finish 6-5 last year. It has an inexperienced defense but returns eight starters on an offense that averaged 24 points a game.
Athletic junior Tommy Moran takes over at quarterback after being an all-region cornerback last year. The offensive line is expected to be a strength.
The game, which has an unusual 3:45 p.m. Friday start, should be competitive, but I’m going with the boys from New Jersey, which is a state that is traditionally strong in football. Prediction: Wayne Valley 30, Andover 20.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Gr. Lawrence (0-0) at Wakefield (0-0): The Reggies usually need a couple of games to get in synch. Prediction: Wakefield 20, Gr. Lawrence 16.
Timberlane (0-0) at Memorial (0-0): If the Owls get decent quarterback play following the graduation of Dan Hayes, they can win this. Prediction: Timberlane 20, Memorial 14
Salem (0-0) at Manchester Central (0-0): Both teams could make the Division 1 playoffs. Prediction: Salem 26, Manchester Central 22
Windham (0-0) at Bedford (0-0): Bedford has a new coach, Zach Matthews, but enough returnees from a 13-0 squad to remain dangerous: Prediction: Bedford 34, Windham 20
Pelham (0-0) at Alvirne (0-0): Alvirne sports has been on the upswing recently. Prediction: Alvirne 20, Pelham 8
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Whittier (0-0) at Austin Prep (0-0): The Wildcats could pull off an upset but they’d need to win the turnover battle. Prediction: Austin Prep 25, Whittier 20
Pinkerton (0-0) at Goffstown (0-0): The Astros should be able to wear down Goffstown. Prediction: Pinkerton 22, Goffstown 7
Manchester West (0-0) at Sanborn (0-0): It could be a long year for whoever loses this game. Prediction: Sanborn 14, Manchester West 13
Season record: 0-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.