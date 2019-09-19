Grid Picks: Central gets edge in rivalry battle with Prep

If you want to see a terrific high school football game this weekend, go no further than Lawrence Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The St. John’s Prep-Central Catholic rivalry has become more intense in recent years and both teams look to be among the best this fall in Eastern Mass., if not the state.
The Prep, led by quarterback Matt Crowley and electric sophomore tailback James Guy, had no trouble beating Haverhill last week while Central pulled out a wild 52-42 victory over Springfield Central.
The Raiders were led by sophomore quarterback Ayden Pereira, who had a sensational debut while accounting for six TDs, co-captain Mark Kassis and Jermaine Wiggins. They showed they can put points on the board in a hurry.
Both teams will be able to move the ball, but I’m going with the home team that played a tougher opponent to open the season.
Prediction: Central 30, St. John’s Prep 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Northeast (0-2) at Gr. Lawrence (1-1): The Reggies play in honor of the late, great Bob Rosmarino. That’s enough motivation. Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 33, Northeast 14
North Andover (0-1) at Lowell (1-0): Lowell surprised with an impressive 33-21 win over Billerica last week, but ... Prediction: North Andover 23, Lowell 20
Lawrence (0-1) at Dracut (1-0): This is one of those pick ‘em games. In that case, the home team wins out. Prediction: Dracut 20, Lawrence 19
Timberlane (0-2) at Londonderry (2-0): This looks like it could be a big year for the Lancers. Prediction: Londonderry 35, Timberlane 7
Andover (0-2) at Billerica (0-1): It won’t be easy, but strength of schedule wins it for the Warriors. Prediction: Andover 27, Billerica 20
Windham (0-2) at Manchester Memorial (1-1): The Jaguars looked improved last week. They should keep improving. Prediction: Windham 20, Memorial 13
Pinkerton (1-1) at Manchester Central (1-1): The Astros headed in the right direction last week. Prediction: Pinkerton 26, Manchester Central 8
Salem (1-1) at Concord (0-2): If they’re relatively healthy, the Blue Devils should prevail. Prediction: Salem 32, Concord 16
Pelham (1-1) at Milford (2-0): The Pythons should make it competitive, but Milford looks awfully strong. Prediction: Milford 27, Pelham 14
Whittier (2-0) at Essex Tech (1-0): Both teams opened with wins over Austin Prep. Prediction: Whittier 20, Essex Tech 14
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Chelmsford (0-1) at Haverhill (0-1): This is a game the young Hillies could win, but are they ready? Prediction: Chelmsford 26, Haverhill 14
Amesbury (1-1) at Pentucket (1-0): For both teams, the offense is ahead of the defense. Prediction: Pentucket 27, Amesbury 22
Methuen (1-0) at Tewksbury (1-0): The Rangers will need to slow down Shayne Aylward, who had 1,157 receiving yards and 585 rushing yards last year. Points should be plentiful in this one. Prediction: Tewksbury 30, Methuen 28
St. Thomas (1-1) at Sanborn (0-2): The Indians’ lack of experience is hurting. Prediction: St. Thomas 33, Sanborn 7
Loomis Chaffee (0-1) at Phillips Academy (0-1). The Big Blue needs to win their home games. Prediction: Phillips Academy 21, Loomis 17
Milton Academy (0-0) at Brooks (0-0): Milton has been tough in recent years which is about all I have to go on. Prediction: Milton Academy 24, Brooks 14
Season record: 13-8 (9-4 last week)
