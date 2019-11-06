There are no more intriguing playoff games this weekend than the Division 1 semifinal between Everett and Central Catholic, slated for noon Saturday at Lawrence Stadium.
Both programs have been among the best in the state over the last decade, and should provide plenty of firepower.
Everett (7-1) seems to have righted its ship after a stunning 40-12 season-opening loss at home to Springfield Central, and has greased a talented offense with every passing week. Junior quarterback Duke Doherty is a returning starter from last year’s championship team and he has a flock of talented receivers and backs at his disposal.
Central, of course, can counter with sophomore QB Ayden Pereira, who is enjoying a monster season, and he has able receivers in Nick Donatio and Jermaine Wiggins among others.
This will come down to Central’s defense. The Raiders (7-1) will need either a strong rush upfront or superb play in the secondary, or preferably both. My guess is that it will get one or the other. Prediction: Central 31, Everett 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES
North Andover (5-3) at Reading (7-1): If the Knights win the turnover battle, they can pull off the upset. Prediction: North Andover 24, Reading 21
Haverhill (1-7) at Cambridge (1-7): Two in a row for the Hillies! Prediction: Haverhill 27, Cambridge 20
Lawrence (2-6) at Woburn (3-5): The Lancers are due for a few breaks. Prediction: Lawrence 26, Woburn 21
Andover (6-3) at St. John’s Prep (7-1): The improved Warriors will score, but the Prep will score more. Prediction: St. John’s Prep 35, Andover 21
Ipswich (3-6) at Whittier (4-4): Can the Wildcats put together four good quarters? At least three good quarters should suffice. Prediction: Whittier 26, Ipswich 22
Acton-Boxboro (5-3) at Methuen (4-4): The Rangers are due for a strong performance. But will it be enough? Prediction: Acton-Boxboro 24, Methuen 20
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Lowell Catholic (7-1) at Greater Lawrence (5-3): The Reggies have played a tougher schedule and that should help. Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 28, Lowell Catholic 17
Pinkerton (6-3) at Londonderry (9-0): The Astros are improved, but not quite enough. Prediction: Londonderry 31, Pinkerton 20
Salem (7-2) at Goffstown (7-2): Based on their last game, this could be the game of the day. Prediction: Salem 30, Goffstown 21
Swampscott (6-2) at Pentucket (7-1): Swampscott only lost to unbeaten Danvers by a point. Prediction: Swampscott 20, Pentucket 14
Plymouth (7-2) at Pelham (7-2): If the Pythons can start fast, they can pull this off. Prediction: Plymouth 28, Pelham 26
Tabor (2-4) at Brooks (3-4): Brooks ends its season on a high note. Prediction: Brooks 20, Tabor 19
Phillips Academy (2-4) at Phillips Exeter (1-6): Anything can happen in this rivalry. Prediction: Phillips Exeter 24, Phillips Academy 21
Season record: 84-21 (14-0 last week)
