Grid Picks: Methuen should regroup against Lawrence

It’s time for Lawrence to realize its potential.
But it’s also time for Methuen to regroup the best it can prior to the upcoming playoffs.
The two MVC rivals meet in Methuen Saturday and both need a victory. The Lancers have gotten praise for their talent, in particular quarterback Jacob Tamayo and receiver Manny Lara, but they’ve only won one game. Banged-up Methuen, meanwhile, is hoping to regroup after losing two straight.
The Rangers have used both Joe Gangi and Juan Muniz at quarterback with varying success. But they may need to rely on the running of Zac Bergeron and the running and receiving of Kareem Coleman to get back on the winning track.
At home, I think the Rangers will do what’s needed. Prediction: Methuen 24, Lawrence 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Timberlane (0-7) at Bedford (5-2): This is not a good time to face the defending state champs after they’ve lost two straight. Prediction: Bedford 34, Timberlane 7
St. Thomas (4-3) at Pelham (5-2): What a huge win this would be for the Pythons. It won’t be easy, but ... Prediction: Pelham 20, St. Thomas 17
Billerica (4-3) at North Andover (3-3): Geez, did I miss on the Knights last week. It won’t happen again this week. Prediction: North Andover 28, Billerica 20
Whittier (3-3) at Chelsea (1-5): By now, the Wildcats are accustomed to playing on the road. Prediction: Whittier 26, Chelsea 6
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (0-6) at Central (5-1): It’ll take a monumental effort by the Hillies just to stay close. Prediction: Central 42, Haverhill 7
Lowell (3-3) at Andover (4-3): Andover is gaining momentum; Lowell is banged up. Prediction: Andover 28, Lowell 14
Salem (6-1) at Goffstown (5-2): The Blue Devils may start slowly, but they’ll come on strong. Prediction: Salem 31, Goffstown 14
Pinkerton (4-3) at Windham (3-4): The Jaguars could pull an upset if they play like they did against Salem. Prediction: Pinkerton 20, Windham 14
North Reading (6-0) at Pentucket (5-1): There should be some exciting offense in this Cape Ann League showdown. Prediction: North Reading 24, Pentucket 21
Brooks (1-4) at St. George’s (2-3): Brooks is struggling on offense. Prediction: St. George’s 20, Brooks 7
Phillips Academy (1-4) at Deerfield Academy (4-2): Phillips can’t find consistency. Prediction: Deerfield 27, Phillips 13
Sanborn (0-7) at Gilford (3-4): Understandably, the young Indians are getting discouraged. Prediction: Gilford 35, Sanborn 7
Season record: 61-18 (11-3 last week)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.