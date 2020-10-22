It’s time for Timberlane to put it all together.
For my sake and, more important, for its own.
The Owls (2-2) started the season with a tough loss to Plymouth, and then ended a two-year losing streak with two dominating wins. But they took a step backward last week with a 34-8 loss at Hollis-Brookline. That was also the second time I was wrong by picking Timberlane to win.
But this week, by playing well if not pulling off an upset of unbeaten Souhegan, the Owls can push a restart and show they just might be able to be a Division 2 contender.
It won’t be easy as Souhegan has outscored its three opponents 117-6. The Owls will need to be fired up and play error-free, something that was not the case last week.
Moreover, the offensive and defensive lines will need to be stronger than last week and Dominic Pallaria will need to continue running the ball with authority.
All of that is possible, and I believe the Owls will give a good accounting of themselves at home, but the odds are too great for an upset. I hope I’m wrong, but ...
Prediction: Souhegan 28, Timberlane 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pelham (4-0) at Laconia (0-3)
This could be the mismatch of the weekend in New Hampshire.
Prediction: Pelham 42, Laconia 0
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Salem (2-1) at Windham (0-2)
The Blue Devils, plain and simple, have too many weapons for the Jaguars, even without a passing attack.
Prediction: Salem 27, Windham 7
Manchester West (0-3) at Sanborn (0-4)
This is a winnable game, but it will take another huge game from TJ Thornton, who West will key on stopping.
Prediction: Manchester West 14, Sanborn 13
Season record: 13-4
