Grid Picks: Offensive potential gives an edge to Lancers

Something has to give Saturday at Lawrence Stadium.
Winless Haverhill travels to Lawrence to meet the winless Lancers with both teams desperate for a victory. Both could make a case for being the favorite.
The Hillies played an excellent game last week against unbeaten Methuen and came within a missed field goal of pulling off the upset, while Lawrence was shut out by Dennis-Yarmouth.
But, overall, Lawrence has shown more consistency moving the ball behind quarterback Jacob Tamayo, receiver Manny Lara and running back Gianni Vargas. With that in mind, and with the game at home, I’ll go with the Lancers. Prediction: Lawrence 20, Haverhill 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Timberlane (0-5) at Pinkerton (2-3): Both teams are banged up, but the Astros are more capable of compensating. Prediction: Pinkerton 31, Timberlane 7
Pelham (3-2) at Souhegan (4-1): Can the Pythons get two huge wins in a row? It’ll be tough. Prediction: Souhegan 28, Pelham 20
Whittier (2-2) at Shawsheen (4-0): The Wildcats are capable of pulling an upset but they may need to add a few wrinkles. Prediction: Shawsheen 28, Whittier 14
North Andover (1-3) at Chelmsford (1-3): Plain and simple, the Knights are a better football team. Prediction: North Andover 28, Chelmsford 7
Central Catholic (3-1) at Lowell (2-2): Lowell can score points, but its defense is inconsistent. Prediction: Central Catholic 35, Lowell 20
SATURDAY’S GAME
Andover (2-3) at Methuen (4-0): Two weeks ago, I would have gone with Methuen for sure, but now ... Prediction: Andover 24, Methuen 17
Salem (4-1) at Windham (2-3): This is a tough stretch for Windham. Prediction: Salem 27, Windham 7
Pentucket (4-0) at Newburyport (2-2): The Sachems are gaining momentum and should prevail, but strange things have happened in this rivalry. Prediction: Pentucket 24, Newburyport 20
Gr. Lowell (3-1) at Gr. Lawrence (3-2): If they can avoid turnovers, the Reggies should pull out a pivotal CAC win. Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 20, Gr. Lowell 15
Hollis-Brookline (3-2) at Sanborn (0-5): Sanborn needs to put together a complete game. Prediction: Hollis-Brookline 24, Sanborn 7
Brooks (1-2) at Rivers (0-3): Brooks rebounds from a sub-par performance. Prediction: Brooks 26, Rivers 13
Phillips (0-3) at Worcester Academy (0-4): A must win for the Big Blue. Prediction: Phillips 21, Worcester Academy 7
Season record: 50-15 (10-3 last week)
