Grid Picks: Pelham evolves into an ‘automatic’ pick

When you make predictions of football games on a weekly basis, it’s always nice to have an automatic pick.
I wasn’t sure I would have one this fall but, after last week, I am now assured that I have one — Pelham.
The Pythons handed me my only setback last week when I picked highly touted Trinity to hand them their first loss of the season. Boy, was I wrong. Pelham totally dominated, winning 25-0, and has now outscored its three opponents 107-0.
It’s tough to say which has been more impressive between Pelham’s offense and its defense. The backfield boasts depth with backs Jake Herrling, Noah Coppinger, Kevin Bodenrader and Ethan Demmons running the ball while Coppinger and Zach Jones headlines a swarming defense.
That combination seems, thus far, invincible as Milford (1-1) will find out Friday night.
Prediction: Pelham 34, Milford 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Salem (1-1) at Pinkerton (2-1)
Don’t expect much of a passing duel in this one. Pinkerton seems to be gaining some momentum.
Prediction: Pinkerton 27, Salem 14
Windham (0-1) at Londonderry (2-1)
If the Jaguars can stop Londonderry QB Dylan McEachern, they can prevail. But that’s a big “if.”
Prediction: Londonderry 21, Windham 7
Timberlane (2-1) at Hollis-Brookline (2-1)
The Owls are becoming more confident with every game.
Prediction: Timberlane 27, Hollis-Brookline 7
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Campbell (1-2) at Sanborn (0-3)
The Indians should make it closer, but they remain too banged up.
Prediction: Campbell 19, Sanborn 7
Season record: 9-3
