Grid Picks: Raiders should slow down reinvigorated Andover

Can Central Catholic sustain its resilience?
Down two key players in the second half against a strong North Andover club last Saturday, the Raiders held on for an impressive MVC victory. Now they face a new challenge in a surging Andover squad which has won two straight behind the inspired play of running back Josh Ramos.
The guess here is that sophomore standout Ayden Pereira and versatile Nick Donatio will have strong games, and the Raiders’ defense will slow down the Warriors.
Prediction: Central Catholic 38, Andover 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Concord (0-4) at Timberlane (0-4): This is a game the Owls desperately need to win, but can they? Prediction: Concord 20, Timberlane 14
Gr. Lawrence (2-2) at Essex Tech (1-2): The Reggies have shown an ability to bounce back. Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 20, Essex Tech 13
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Pinkerton (2-2) at Salem (3-1): The Astros are having trouble finding consistency, but the Blue Devils shouldn’t take them for granted. Prediction: Salem 28, Pinkerton 20
Londonderry (4-0) at Windham (2-2): No comeback for the Jaguars this week. Prediction: Londonderry 40, Windham 20
North Andover (1-2) at Tewksbury (2-1): This should be the game of the day and a possible make or break contest for the Knights. Prediction: North Andover 28, Tewksbury 27
Methuen (3-0) at Haverhill (0-3): The Hillies will have trouble stopping Connor Bryant & Company. Prediction: Methuen 38, Haverhill 7
Whittier (2-1) at Gr. Lowell (2-1): The Wildcats are becoming road weary. Prediction: Gr. Lowell 20, Whittier 16
Lawrence (0-3) at Dennis-Yarmouth (2-1): There will be no shortage of points scored in this one. Prediction: Dennis-Yarmouth 42, Lawrence 30
Lynnfield (3-0) at Pentucket (3-0): The Sachems need a healthy Jake Etter to get past the Pioneers. Prediction: Lynnfield 24, Pentucket 20
Hollis-Brookline (3-1) at Pelham (2-2): This would be a great win for the Pythons and, with a couple of breaks, I like their chances. Prediction: Pelham 22, Hollis-Brookline 18
Alvirne (3-1) at Sanborn (0-4): Alvirne has one of its best teams in years. Prediction: Alvirne 34, Sanborn 7
Brooks (1-1) at Governor’s Academy (2-0): Governor’s has a stout defense. Prediction: Governor’s 20, Brooks 7
Season record: 40-12 (12-2 last week)
