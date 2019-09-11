Grid Picks: Rebuilding Knights should still score points

For a non-league season opener, this is an intriguing one.
Host North Andover opens defense of its Division 2 state title by taking on Marblehead, which has several key players back from a 9-2 squad.
The Knights obviously lost a ton of talent from last year’s 13-0 powerhouse, but they do bring back prolific junior running back Freddy Gabin and welcome Methuen transfer Ricky Brutus, an electric back who can burst long gainers at any time.
With those two, the Knights should be able to score some points.
Marblehead, meanwhile, is led by three-year starting running back Tim Cronin. Devin Romain is an excellent two-way end and Declan Rudloff, the coach’s son, is a blue chip two-way lineman.
Obviously, there is a lot of uncertainty in season openers, but I’m going with the team from the tougher conference. Prediction: North Andover 27, Marblehead 14
We’ll be looking for a comeback week (already). My first week of picks ended with a dismal 4-4 record.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
North Reading (1-0) at Greater Lawrence (1-0): North Reading hasn’t had a losing season since 2014 and had a big win last week, but the Reggies were fairly impressive in their opener. Prediction: Greater Lawrence 20, North Reading 13
Manchester Central (0-1) at Timberlane (0-1): The Owls will be better next year and might pull this out, but ... Prediction: Manchester Central 22, Timberlane 14
Manchester Memorial (1-0) at Pinkerton (0-1): The Astros are banged up but they should have enough in the tank to beat Memorial. Prediction: Pinkerton 24, Memorial 7
Pentucket (0-0) at Ipswich (0-0): The Sachems win it (hold your breath) through the air. Prediction: Pentucket 21, Ipswich 14
Sanborn (0-1) at Pelham (0-1): Pelham looked slightly better last week and that’s all I can go by. Prediction: Pelham 16, Sanborn 8
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Malden Catholic (0-0) at Methuen (0-0): Malden Catholic has a new, familiar coach in Bill Raycraft, which may help, but Methuen has far more talent. Prediction: Methuen 34, Malden Catholic 10
Burlington (0-0) at Lawrence (0-0): Burlington won eight games last year and is usually solid. This very well could be an upset, but ... Prediction: Burlington 21, Lawrence 20
Springfield Central (1-0) at Central Catholic (0-0): What an opener! Springfield Central, which won the Division 3 state title last year despite being a large school, demolished mighty Everett last week. Keep in mind that, over the years, I’ve often been wrong when picking Central. Prediction: Springfield Central 27, Central Catholic 25
St. John’s Prep (1-0) at Haverhill (0-0): Hopefully, this won’t get ugly. The Prep was ranked No. 2 in Eastern Mass. this week and the Hillies had trouble scoring in the preseason. Prediction: St. John’s Prep 34, Haverhill 0.
Franklin (0-0) at Andover (0-1): Franklin defeated Andover 34-10 last year and had good depth. Prediction: Franklin 24, Andover 20.
Londonderry (1-0) at Salem (1-0): This could be the Division 1 game of the season in just the second week. Prediction: Salem 27, Londonderry 20
Goffstown (1-0) at Windham (0-1): Goffstown looked quite impressive in the second half last week. Prediction: Goffstown 35, Windham 13
Season record: 4-4
