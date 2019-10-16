Grid Picks: Salem to respond in pivotal test vs. Bedford

It’s time for Salem to make a statement.
The Blue Devils are rolling along with a 5-1 record, their only loss coming to unbeaten Londonderry, but they have been far from overwhelming the last two weeks, scoring only 12 points against Pinkerton and 17 last week against Windham. They have been relying on defense.
This Saturday at 2 p.m., Salem hosts (at Trinity Stadium) defending state champ Bedford (also 5-1), which was smacked by Londonderry last week. It’s anxious to get back on track and both teams are vying for a high seed in the postseason playoffs.
Salem must gets its offense back in high gear with running back Josh Maroun leading the way and, perhaps, an uptick in passing from quarterback Kaleb Bates.
It won’t be easy, because Bedford is fighting mad after getting shut out by Londonderry. But Salem usually responds when needed. Prediction: Salem 24, Bedford 14.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Windham (2-4) at Timberlane (0-6): The Jaguars gained some confidence by playing Salem tough last week. Prediction: Windham 28, Timberlane 7
Concord (1-5) at Pinkerton (3-3): The Astros are banged up but they should have enough to prevail. Prediction: Pinkerton 24, Concord 7
Dracut (3-2) at North Andover (2-3): The Knights will need to diversify their offense a bit in order to prevail. Prediction: Dracut 24, North Andover 21
Lawrence (1-4) at Lowell (2-3): This could go either way, but I think the Lancers are due to get some breaks. Prediction: Lawrence 26, Lowell 20
Gr. Lawrence (3-2) at Nashoba Tech (4-1): Can the Reggies avoid the turnovers and mistakes that have plagued them? Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 26, Nashoba Tech 24
Pentucket (5-0) at Masconomet (3-2): The Sachem Express rolls on. Prediction: Pentucket 23, Masconomet 13
Sanborn (0-6) at Milford (5-1): The season isn’t getting any easier for the Indians. Prediction: Milford 35, Sanborn 7
Pelham (4-2) at Con-Val (1-5): The Pythons enjoy a relative breather. Prediction: Pelham 28, Con-Val 7
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Methuen (4-1) at Central (4-1): If they had played last month, this would be much closer. Prediction: Central 41, Methuen 14
Haverhill (0-5) at Andover (3-3): The Warriors must be the best 3-3 team around. Prediction: Andover 31, Haverhill 7
Malden Catholic (0-6) at Whittier (2-3): The Wildcats will need to battle hard to unveil their new field in style. Prediction: Whittier 26, Malden Catholic 24
Middlesex (1-2-1) at Brooks (1-3): Middlesex is much better than its record. Prediction: Middlesex 20, Brooks 7
Suffield Academy (5-0) at Phillips (1-3): Phillips is improved, but not enough. Prediction: Suffield Academy 28, Phillips 7
Season record: 50-15 (10-3 last week)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.