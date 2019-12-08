How special was Greater Lawrence quarterback Shamil Diaz this fall? He accomplished a feat no other Eagle-Tribune area QB has approached in over 25 years.
Diaz became the first quarterback to lead The Eagle-Tribune area in rushing yards since the paper began keeping complete records in 1994. In fact, no other QB has finished second.
His 1,772 ground yards this fall shattered the modern area record for a QB in a season —1,265 by Methuen’s Kendrick Denose in 2016.
But Diaz wasn’t alone in another special football season.
We saw three-year Lawrence High quarterback Jacob Tamayo battle first-year starters Central Catholic sophomore Ayden Pereira and Pentucket senior Peter Cleary for the area passing crown.
Receivers Jake Etter of Pentucket and Manny Lara of Lawrence set modern school records for receiving yards, and a pair of kickers matched long-standing marks.
Methuen’s Connor Bryant redefined toughness just weeks after surgery, Salem running back Josh Maroun showed no ill effects from his major knee surgery and Andover freshman Scott Brown showed he had the guts of a seasoned veteran with his game-winning 44-yard TD run as time expired against Lowell.
Here’s a look at some of the greatest memories of 2019:
Top moments
1. Win of the Year — Ayden Pereira ran for the go-ahead overtime touchdown despite battling a separated shoulder, and Mark Kassis barely made the goal line for the 2-point conversion to give Central Catholic the lead. Everett responded with a TD, but Central stopped the tying conversion to win the Division 1 North semifinal 39-37 in OT.
2. Upset of the Year — Freshmen Scott Brown (2 touchdowns) and Lincoln Beal each topped 100 rushing yards, and Andover stunned perennial superpower Everett, the No. 6 team in Eastern Mass., 20-16.
3. QB Performance of the Year — Just seven weeks removed from foot surgery, Connor Bryant set modern Methuen High records for carries (40) and rushing yards (209) and scored five touchdowns to lead the Rangers to a 50-40 Thanksgiving win over Dracut.
4. RB Performance of the Year — Freddy Gabin carried 19 times for 182 yards, including touchdowns of 68 and 46 yards, as North Andover upset top-seeded Reading 21-18 to earn its third straight Division 2 North final berth.
5. Catch of the Year — Salem receiver Michael Ference used his basketball skills to out-leap a defender, ripped the ball out of his hands, then landing in the end zone for a touchdown in a win over defending state champ Bedford.
6. Comeback of the Year — After losing its first seven games, Haverhill surged back to win its final four straight, including a convincing 28-7 victory over Lowell on Thanksgiving. The Hillies were led by running back Jabari Baptiste (980 rushing yards) and receiver Teyshon McGee (493 receiving yards).
You can’t Stop
RUSHING
Josh Maroun, Salem — After losing his entire junior season to a torn ACL, the senior bounced back to finish third in the area in rushing yards (1,104) and second in touchdowns (17). He had six 100-yard rushing games, and two more games of 90 or more. He was also a top linebacker.
Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence — His 1,772 rushing yards were the most for a local player since Haverhill running back Chance Brady (2,063) in 2012. The last Reggie to lead the area in rushing was Joey Pizzuro (2,132) in 2009. Diaz topped 100 yards in 10 games, including two 200-plus yard games.
Josh “Bibi” Ramos, Andover — Despite missing three games, Ramos was second in the area in rushing yards (1,322) and first in touchdowns (24). He topped 100 yards eight times. Andy Coke (1,895 yards in 2010) is the only Golden Warrior to run for more yards in modern area history.
PASSING
Jacob Tamayo, Lawrence — The senior three-year starter led the area with 1,847 passing yards, and was third in passing TDs (14). He twice threw for over 200 yards, and for his career, he totaled 3,743 yards and 29 TDs passing. He’s the first Lawrence QB to lead the area in passing since Nelson Valerio (2,107 yards) in 2012.
Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic — The sophomore tied for the area lead in touchdown passes (22) while finishing third in passing yards (1,704). He topped 200 yards in three crucial victories, over Everett in the North semifinals (234 yards), archrival Andover (246 yards) and defending Division 3 state champ Springfield Catholic (223 yards).
Peter Cleary, Pentucket — The former defensive back moved to QB this fall and finished second in the area in passing yards (1,715) and tied for the area lead in passing TDs (22). Both shattered modern Sachem school records previously owned by cousins Gus Flaherty (1,106 yards in 2017) and Tommy Beaton (14 TDs in 2004).
RECEIVING
Jake Etter, Pentucket — After losing his junior season to an ankle injury, Etter became the first Pentucket player to lead the area in receiving yards (925) in at least 25 years. That nearly doubled the previous Sachem modern school record of 522 yards by Greg Lund in 1998. Etter had five 100-plus yard games.
Manny Lara, Lawrence — The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder was a giant on the field, finishing second in the area in receiving yards (909), breaking George Urena’s modern Lancer record (877 in 2012). Lara had three 100-plus yard games, including a season-high 142 yards against Andover, and two more of over 90 yards.
Matt Chicko, North Andover — The senior caught a touchdown in six of the Knights’ final seven games, including two TDs and 124 receiving yards in the Division 2 North title game. He finished the season with 467 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensive dynamos
Michael Slayton, Andover — The senior linebacker was all over field, finishing the season with 118 tackles (9.8 per game), including 15.5 for a loss. He made 16 stops in the Golden Warriors’ upset of Everett and 17 in a win over Methuen. He also led the Golden Warriors with 417 receiving yards.
Nick Donatio, Central Catholic — The MVC Division 1 MVP led the Raiders with 91 tackles from his safety spot. He also had four interceptions, seven pass breakups, two defensive TDs. As a receiver, he made 26 catches for 476 yards and six TDs.
Anthony Romano, Methuen — The junior linebacker made exactly 100 tackles, including a whopping 41 for a loss. He had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. He split his time on offense between tight end and offensive line.
Jake MacInnis, Pinkerton — The 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker turned in 82 tackles despite missing nearly three full games to injury. He made 12 tackles against eventual Division 1 champ Londonderry, and for the season led the Astros with 775 rushing yards.
Jacob Codair, Pentucket — The CAL Kinny MVP made 102 tackles for a defense that allowed just 11.6 points per game. A former fullback, he also anchored the Sachems’ offensive line.
KICKING MILESTONES
Pinkerton kicker Brandon Roy’s eight field goals matched the modern record set by ex-Central Catholic kicker Colin Burkardt in 2006. Roy’s 40-yarder was 6 yards longer than Burkardt’s best.
Andover’s Shamus Florio booted a 48-yard field goal against Everett, matching the 48-yarder kicked by Pinkerton’s Jarod Guy in 2001. Guy also made kicks of 47 and 46 yards.
The Yale-bound Florio averaged 43.1 yards per kickoff and 41.0 yards a punt and made 51 tackles as a linebacker.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.