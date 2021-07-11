BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Despite two hits and an RBI from No. 3 Blue Jays prospect Jordan Groshans, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats took a 6-3 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.
Simeon Woods Richardson allowed a two-run homer from Mark Vientos in the first inning to fall behind 2-0, but then retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced as New Hampshire rallied to take the lead, 3-2.
Woods Richardson finished after five-plus innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, having allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits. He will join the US Olympic Team for training camp at the end of next week.
In Friday's game, the Fisher Cats rode a five-run eighth inning to a 7-3 victory over the Rumble Ponies.
The Fisher Cats conclude the series on Sunday in Binghamton at 1:05 p.m., and start another Tuesday-Sunday road series in Hartford against the Yard Goats (Rockies) on July 13.
The next Fisher Cats home game will be on Tuesday, July 20, when the Reading Fightin' Phils (Phillies) come to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time in 2021.
