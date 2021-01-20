The Greater Lawrence Baseball Umpires Association (GLUA) and Merrimack Valley Umpires Association are joining to hold 2021 umpire classes. The class will cover Major League Baseball rules along with comparison of the newly instituted Federation Rules for high school baseball.
Successful completion of the class will make the candidate eligible for membership into the Massachusetts Baseball Umpires Association. The 2021 new candidates will be a member of the GLBUA and MVBU for 2021.
The virtual instruction will be held from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 , 8, 15 and 22 with the certification set for March 1. All classes will be remote on Zoom. There will be two-man mechanics class March 8 and March 15 with a field clinic to be determined.
For registration, please contact Fred Simm at 978-807-7103 or fredsimm@comcast.net.
The cost is $100 which includes dues for both boards and the Major League Rule Book and Two Man Mechanics Book.
The instructors are Scott Young and Ron Annand while Tom Clarke will hold the two-man mechanics class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.