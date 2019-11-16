BOYS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Jack Brown, Brooks 13
Cam Ross, Timberlane 12
John McCarthy, Central 11
Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 11
Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover 11
Walaedine Hounane, Salem 11
Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 11
Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 9
Nate Cartier, Whittier 8
Owen Larouco, Windham 8
Allen Gao, Andover 7
Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 7
Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7
Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover 7
Matt Tineo, Pentucket 7
David Wilson, Whittier 7
Evan Arpin, Andover 6
Christian Bejar, Brooks 6
Alex Furry, Central 6
Santos Zelaya, Lawrence 6
Alex Gagnon, Pelham 6
Evan Burke, Sanborn 6
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School SO
Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 14
Preston Neal, Windham 10
Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 7
JJ Calareso, Brooks 6
Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 6
Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 6
Luke MacFarland, Whittier 5
Matt Corliss, Haverhill 4
James Sorenson, Central 3
Brandon Hebert, Salem 3
Joe Atwood, Andover 2
Tyler Carrol, Haverhill 2
Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Nov. 15. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence, Phillips and Bradford Christian have not reported scores.
GIRLS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Catherine Schwartz, Whittier 32
Claudia Lebron, Bradford 20
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 20
Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 18
Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 16
Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 14
Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 14
Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 14
Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 14
Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 13
Sydney Wnek, Central 12
Bella Keaney, Methuen 11
Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 10
Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9
Alida Bates, Timberlane 9
Reagan Murray, Windham 9
Faith Lee, Central 8
Macy Graves, Pinkerton 8
Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 8
Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover 7
Rachel Souza, Andover 7
Emma Azzi, Andover 7
Lydia Swartzentruber, Bradford 7
Elena Albano, Haverhill 7
Ella Slayton, No. Andover 7
Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 7
SHUTOUTS
Name, School SO
Izzy Shih, Andover 9
Madison Dawkins, Whittier 7
Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 6
Emily Hardy, Phillips 5
Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 4
Jess Thibodeau, Windham 4
Izzy Majewski, Central 3
Kat DeSimone, Central 3
Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill 3
Ashlynn Reade, Pentucket 2
Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Nov. 15. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Pinkerton (1), Salem (2), Windham (1), Brooks (2), Phillips (6).
