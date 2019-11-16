BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Jack Brown, Brooks 13

Cam Ross, Timberlane 12

John McCarthy, Central 11

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 11

Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover 11

Walaedine Hounane, Salem 11

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 11

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 9

Nate Cartier, Whittier 8

Owen Larouco, Windham 8

Allen Gao, Andover 7

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 7

Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7

Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover 7

Matt Tineo, Pentucket 7

David Wilson, Whittier 7

Evan Arpin, Andover 6

Christian Bejar, Brooks 6

Alex Furry, Central 6

Santos Zelaya, Lawrence 6

Alex Gagnon, Pelham 6

Evan Burke, Sanborn 6

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School SO

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 14

Preston Neal, Windham 10

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 7

JJ Calareso, Brooks 6

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 6

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 6

Luke MacFarland, Whittier 5

Matt Corliss, Haverhill 4

James Sorenson, Central 3

Brandon Hebert, Salem 3

Joe Atwood, Andover 2

Tyler Carrol, Haverhill 2

Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2

*Stats are current through Friday, Nov. 15. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence, Phillips and Bradford Christian have not reported scores.

 GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Catherine Schwartz, Whittier 32

Claudia Lebron, Bradford 20

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 20

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 18

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 16

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 14

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 14

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 14

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 14

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 13

Sydney Wnek, Central 12

Bella Keaney, Methuen 11

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 10

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9

Alida Bates, Timberlane 9

Reagan Murray, Windham 9

Faith Lee, Central 8

Macy Graves, Pinkerton 8

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 8

Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover 7

Rachel Souza, Andover 7

Emma Azzi, Andover 7

Lydia Swartzentruber, Bradford 7

Elena Albano, Haverhill 7

Ella Slayton, No. Andover 7

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 7

SHUTOUTS

Name, School SO

Izzy Shih, Andover 9

Madison Dawkins, Whittier 7

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 6

Emily Hardy, Phillips 5

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 4

Jess Thibodeau, Windham 4

Izzy Majewski, Central 3

Kat DeSimone, Central 3

Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill 3

Ashlynn Reade, Pentucket 2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2

*Stats are current through Friday, Nov. 15. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Pinkerton (1), Salem (2), Windham (1), Brooks (2), Phillips (6).

