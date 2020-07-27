HAMEL & THIBAULT LEAD THE NIGHT OWLS
TO A 5TH STRAIGHT WIN OVER
SWAMPSCOTT 5 - 1
SWAMPSCOTT — Andrew Hamel was outstanding pitching Sunday night, pitching five innings, with 12 strikeouts while allowing just 5 hits with no earned runs as the Kingston Night Owls defeated Swampscott 5-1.
Hamel was at his best in the fourth inning when he struck out the side with the bases loaded.
Andrew Thibault remained red-hot with four more hits (homer, double, two singles), scoring twice and stealing three bases. Rob Wirthanen contributed offensively with two hits and an RBI. Noah Therrien earned the save, pitching the final two innings and striking out four batters.
Next up for the Night Owls are the Peabody Champions this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Twi Field in Danvers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.