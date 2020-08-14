HAVERHILL — Methuen's Andrew Hamel was nearly flawless Thursday night, helping lift the Kingston Night Owls to the next round of the North Shore Baseball League playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Storm.
Hamel pitched the first five innings, retiring the 1st first 14 batters he faced, striking out 10 and allowing no hits. Sean Callahan came in relief to get the win in pitching two scoreless innings.
Haverhill's Nick Comei led off the scoreless game in the 6th inning with a base hit, a Zach Miles mishandled bunt put runners on first and second. Garret Roberts (3 hits, 1 RBI) followed with an RBI single and that was then followed by Ty Johnson's RBI base hit to account for the two runs.
The Night Owls (12-5) now move onto Round 2 with a best 3 of 5 series against Swampscott. The first game is Saturday at 8 p.m. at Haverhill Stadium.
