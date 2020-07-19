HAVERHILL — Andrew Hamel (4 innings, 6 Ks, 1 hit, 1 unearned run), Jake Thibault (2 innings, 6 Ks, 1 hit) and Noah Therrien (1 inning, 3 Ks,1 hit) combined for 15 strikeouts to carry the Night Owls to a 5-1 victory over the Manchester Marlins late Friday night.
Andrew Thibault continued his hot hitting with a second consecutive three-hit game (2 singles, 1 double, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI) from the leadoff spot to spark the offense. Ty Johnson had a big two out bases-loaded single (2 RBI) giving the Night Owls an early 2 run lead that the team would never relinquish.
With the victory the Owls improved their record to 3-2. Their next game is Sunday at 8 p.m. at Haverhill Stadium vs Beverly.
