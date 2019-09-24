LAWRENCE -- Bert Hammel passed away last October, but his legacy is alive and well.
There was no better proof of that when the Bert Hammel Legacy (BHL) was established recently at a gathering of nearly 100 people, by word of mouth only, at Salvatore’s in Lawrence.
Started by several of Hammel’s former players at Merrimack College – Greg Herenda, Bill Nawn and Kevin Lahiff – the new BHL Fund will, at least at the start, pay for one of Hammel’s babies, the annual Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence Christmas Party.
Hammel’s relationship with the club is, to put it mildly, legendary.
About 35 years ago Hammel asked for a meeting with the club leaders and offered help with a potential camp, free tickets to games and Merrimack-sponsored events throughout the year.
“To be honest, we’ve heard those kinds of offers before, but they usually fall through,” said long-time program director Steve Kelley. “But he called us to set up another meeting. And wouldn’t you know, he kept every promise he made.”
The famed Academic-Basketball-Awareness (ABA) Camp lasted more than three decades before ending after Hammel was let go as coach Merrimack after 36 years. About 150 camps spent a week on the North Andover campus for free, which included basketball drills, teams and games, classroom work, lectures and lots of free stuff, including sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, etc.
Many of Hammel’s players worked those camps and spent time at the club teaching clinics or helping with homework.
With Hammel’s passing, several of his players wanted to make sure he legacy at the club, really helping others, continued.
“Bert is the reason a lot of us do what we do, raising money for charities, give clinics, help out the poor,” said Herenda, a 1983 Merrimack graduate and a former assistant coach under Hammel.
“He loved the relationship the school had with the club, but the Christmas party was extra special, giving presents to all of the kdis,” said Herenda. “We want to make sure that continues. And later, maybe we can do more.”
A highlight of the evening at Salvatore’s was a special presentation to the club by famed artist Rob Surrette, of North Andover, whose kids attended camps led by Hammel.
Surrette, who travels the country promoting his incredible “speed painting” renderings, did up a special mural of Hammel to be hung on the gym wall at the club.
“He touched so many people, including me, that this had to be done,” said Surrette. “I was so touched by the stories of Bert from his former players. We need more people like Bert.”
The mural of Hammel, who was 67 at his passing, was posted on the wall hosting the club’s Hall of Fame.
"We will always miss him," said Kelley. "But we will never forget him. Never."
You can donate to the Bert Hammel Legacy at bhl-fund.com. There will be more news and events related to this new charity posted in the near future.
