The Harb name was all over the elite Hockey Night in Boston tournaments this summer.
First, Methuen High rising junior A.J. Harb established himself as one of the top defensemen in the HNIB Boys Major Showcase in late July.
Then, two weeks later, younger sister and Methuen eighth grader-to-be Brooke Harb opened eyes with an impressive performance in the HNIB Girls Major Showcase in August.
“Hockey Night in Boston was a great experience,” said A.J. “I was able to play with some of the top players in New England. After playing in the tournament last year, I was excited, so I’m happy that I did well and my team played well. It was great to contribute offensively and defensively.”
One of Methuen High’s top defenseman last winter, the hard-hitting Harb scored two goals and had four assists for the Merrimack Valley squad in Hockey Night in Boston.
Brooke, a forward who is expected to join the powerhouse Methuen/Tewksbury girls varsity hockey team this coming winter, scored two goals for Team Metro in HNIB.
“Hockey Night in Boston was a lot of fun!” said Brooke. “After the tryout festival, the Major Showcase was really competitive. It felt great to play well against much older and very talented girls hockey players. I had a lot of really good scoring chances in all of the games.”
METHUEN VETERAN
A resident of Atkinson, N.H., A.J. Harb made the decision to play hockey at Methuen High, where his father is the science department chair. His hometown Timberlane no longer fields a varsity hockey team.
“From the time A.J. arrived at Methuen, he has been a game-changer for us,” said Rangers coach Bill Blackwell. “He logged big minutes for us as a freshman. His size, strength and physical play make him a natural on defense. His ability to see the ice and move the puck put him up with any defenseman in the area.”
Last fall as a sophomore, despite battling a rough case of a flu in the second half of the season, Harb scored a goal and added eight assists for the Rangers. The 6-foot-2, 185 pounder said he’s at his best when he’s dishing out hits and moving the puck.
“It’s important as a defenseman to play defense first and play physical,” he said. “I think the best defensemen can control the pace of the game. Most plays start with a good first pass. Top defensemen are able to move the puck quickly, play solid defense, hit and contribute offensively as well.
“I think I’m able to see the ice well and make good decisions when I have the puck. I play with my head up, and make good passes. I think that this year (for Methuen High), I’m hoping to help lead our team and have an even bigger impact both offensively and defensively. “
RANGER NEWCOMER
While her brother excels on defense, little sister Brooke does most of her damage on offense.
Brooke amassed 52 goals and 19 assists last year while playing for both the boys and girls teams with the Valley Junior Warriors (based in Haverhill).
Growing up, Harb was always at the rink, either playing hockey or watching her brother play.
“If I didn’t have a game of my own, I would always go to the rink and watch A.J. and his team play,” said Brooke. “ I enjoyed it and I think I learned a lot from watching the older kids play. When we were small, I played with A.J. and his friends in the Methuen Street Hockey League. They made me the goalie. We won the championship like four years in a row.”
Joining Methuen/Tewksbury, for Harb, will be a dream-come-true.
“I was at the TD Garden when they beat Austin Prep in the (2019 Division 1) state championship game,” remembered Brooke. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to play for Methuen High. They’ve been a great girls hockey team, and I’m really happy to be able to play for (Methuen High head coach) Sarah Oteri.”
Oteri is equally thrilled to have Harb joining her program.
“Brooke is a natural athlete who works hard to improve her skills,” said Oteri. “She has a really strong, accurate shot and she puts herself in great position to score. From what I have seen, her ceiling is very high. I’m looking forward to watching her grow and improve.”
Brooke’s big brother is also excited to see what she can do at the high school level.
“Brookie’s an exciting player to watch,” said A.J. “I think we are similar players because we both play hard, pass the puck well and see the ice well. I think it will be fun watching her play, especially on the same nights that the boys and girls varsity teams play back-to-back games.”
SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
Methuen High hockey siblings A.J. and Brooke Harb are also stars in the classroom.
A.J. has never scored below an A in two years of high school, taking AP and honors classes.
Brooke, an eighth grader, is also a straight-A student and a stellar softball player. As a pitcher she throws 50 miles per hour with a drop curve and nasty changeup. She played this summer for longtime area head coach Brian Martin.
