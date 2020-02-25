HOUSTON (AP) — For James Harden, it wasn’t a choice.
He had to be at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service in Los Angeles on Monday even though his Houston Rockets had a game that night.
“It was everything just to pay my respects,” Harden said.
“To show my condolences to the family. Obviously it’s a tough time for them, for the entire world, so it was a must that I be there and show my respects.”
Harden, Russell Westbrook and P.J. Tucker arrived at the arena about 70 minutes before tip-off after attending the memorial service.
Harden scored 37 points, and the Rockets beat the New York Knicks 123-112 for their fourth straight victory.
“It’s unbelievable what he can do tired or distracted and not in his routine but he just keeps plugging away,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “That’s why we value him. He doesn’t miss games or minutes and he just plays.”
Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break.
He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row.
He looked worn out after the game as he prepared to spend his first night at home since before the NBA All-Star Game.
