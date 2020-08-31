Over 36 years, Merrimack College women’s soccer coach Gabe Mejail has seen an awful lot.
But this is a first.
“I know a lot of kids who go to the same school as their parents, but I bet not many play for the same coach,” said Mejail. “And to have both get voted captains by their teammates is pretty amazing.”
Mejail, who owns a 491-241-60 record as the only women’s coach in Merrimack history, is referring to Sarah Boyd (class of ‘93) and her daughter Becca Harty, who is a junior captain for the Warriors from North Andover.
Although the mother-daughter duo are entirely different players, Mejail does see one common denominator.
“They’re both very competitive and very driven,” said Mejail of Harty and her mother. “I’d say her mom was maybe a little more gifted — she’s taller and was one of the fastest players on the team — but Becca is very aggressive and more driven.
“She (Becca) has that effort and desire you love to see and she pushes herself — she’s very intense,” said Mejail. “Her mom was a little more relaxed.”
Because of Harty’s intense style of play, Mejail moved her from her natural midfield position to defense last year, Merrimack’s first in Division 1. He felt he had no other choice.
“We had lost seven starters from the year before, which is the most I’ve ever lost, and our entire defense,” said Mejail. “Becca is so aggressive, I knew she could handle it on defense and she did a nice job.”
Overall, however, it was not an easy transition from Division 2 to Division 1 for the Warriors, who struggled to a 3-14-1 season — only the second losing season in Mejail’s distinguished career.
“The competition was a lot tougher,” said the gritty 5-foot-4 Harty, who also played ice hockey at North Andover and some club hockey last year at Merrimack. “We had never played the teams before and every game was tough. But I was proud of our effort and we had games we came close to winning.”
Having led North Andover to two MVC championships, all those setbacks were a new and unwelcome experience for Harty and one she and her teammates were determined to reverse in 2020.
“As a team, we were looking for redemption,” she said. “We’d been working really hard and I think we would have won a lot more games this year.”
It’s that kind of approach, said Mejail, that explains why her teammates named Harty one of three captains, which is fairly unique for a junior.
“She has everything you’re looking for in a captain,” said Mejail. “She stands out with her effort and desire and she’s probably one of the most organized captains I’ve ever had. And she can be like a drill sergeant. She’ll be a good coach some day.”
For now, with the Northeast Conference having suspended all fall sports, Harty will need to limit her captain duties to fall practice, which begins this week with small groups. She is hopeful that there will be a spring season against other schools.
But, if there isn’t, she would like to use a granted extra year of eligibility as a graduate student pursuing an advanced degree in management at Merrimack.
There is definitely no question that Merrimack has become the family school of choice. Joining Becca this fall is younger brother Michael, who is a freshman.
“So far, he loves it here and I’m so happy I came here,” said Harty. “My mom is the main reason I looked into Merrimack but, once I visited, I knew it was the place for me. I loved the campus but it was the girls on the team that sold me.
“I could tell my mom wanted me to come here, but she didn’t put any pressure on me. But I know she was happy when she did.”
And she wasn’t the only one.
“I had heard that Sarah had a daughter playing soccer at North Andover, but I didn’t know how good she was,” said Mejail. “When I found out what kind of player she was, it was great having her come here.”
*********************************
Historic goal
As a defender most of the season, Becca Harty didn’t get much opportunity to score goals last year as a sophomore at Merrimack. But she did score twice and her first goal was an historic one, lifting the Warriors to a 2-1 win over Vermont — their first win against a Division 1 school.
“The forwards created the opportunity for me, but I still get chills thinking about it,” said Harty. “The whole team was ecstatic. We were on Cloud 9 and to be part of the win was amazing.”
********************************
“She has everything you’re looking for in a captain. She stands out with her effort and desire and she’s probably one of the most organized captains I’ve ever had.”
Merrimack coach Gabe Mejail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.