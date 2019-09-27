CAMBRIDGE — The Harvard football team defeated Brown at Harvard Stadium 42-7 Friday night.
The victory marks Harvard’s (1-1, 1-0 Ivy) 19th-straight home-opening win, a streak dating back to 2001, the third longest active streak in the FCS. The Crimson won its ninth-straight Ivy League opener versus the Bears (1-1, 0-1 Ivy) in front of 10,088 fans.
Senior quarterback Jake Smith’s threw for four touchdowns and 299 yards for the Crimson, and his defense shined. Brown had just 267 yards and seven points, and quarterback EJ Perry of Andover, last week’s FCS Player of the Week, had just 170 total yards and zero touchdowns a week after he led Brown with 410 total yards and five scores.
Brown began the scoring on the game’s opening drive, but Harvard responded by scoring 42 unanswered points through the next three quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.