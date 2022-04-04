Luana Machado has always been an overachiever.
In May, she’ll become the first Machado to graduate from college. and not just any college but Tufts, one of the country’s most prestigious universities.
The Methuen resident is also heading to graduate school. Not any grad school ... medical school.
And she’s narrowed it to two schools, arguably the top two medical schools in the world:
Harvard or Stanford.
Even Machado, a record-breaking track athlete at Methuen High and Tufts, has to pinch herself.
When she saw an incoming call from Palo Alto, California, the home of Stanford, she got some great news.
She was in!
“I told him, ‘You’re lying!’ He said, ‘No, I’m not.’ I said, ‘Yes, you are.’”
Harvard wasn’t very specific on when they’d let candidates know if they were accepted.
Machado said, “Every day from 9-11 a.m. I’d refresh my portal. It was a whole week of anxiety. I’d lay in bed and cry. Then I heard the ding.”
The ding thousands of top pre-med students hope to hear. That inimitable “you got into Harvard” ding.
Machado admits she’s proud of her accomplishments.
She said, “It’s unbelievable to me. As a first-generation college graduate, it sounds impossible.”
Of course, her biggest boosters are her sisters at the Tenney Middle School, Ashley and Alyssa, and her parents. Dad, Adilio Machado, runs Cler and Cler Finish Carpentry with Luana’s uncle Johnson. Mom, Eloara, runs a house cleaning business.
Luana is always motivated by a saying her mother likes to repeat: “With an education, you can conquer the world.”
DECISIONS, DECISIONS
Machado also got into Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine, but has ruled it out. It’s Harvard or Stanford, which is often called “The Harvard of the West.”
Several online rankings including US News and World Report rank Harvard the country’s best med school. Collegeevaluator.com has Stanford No. 1. She has to decide by May 1.
“I’m waiting on Harvard’s financial aid and that will impact my decision,” she said. “I’m very pleased with the financial aid from Stanford. My family is on the East Coast, so that’s a plus for Harvard. But I hate snow! It’s a very, very tough decision.”
The best of the best apply to the top medical schools and it’s still extraordinarily difficult to get in.
According to USNews.com, in 2021, Stanford Medical School’s acceptance race was 1.4 percent, Dartmouth 2.4 percent and Harvard 2.8 percent.
NO BREAKS FOR LUANA
With the stress of pre-med studies, studying for MCATs (medical college admissions test) and the time-consuming application/interview process, was there any thought to giving up her final season of spring track?
“There is no time to sleep,” she said during a Tuesday interview. “It was and is a challenge. But it’s rewarding to have a stress outlet when you know you are going to be up until 4 a.m., like tonight.”
Apparently, being a pre-med student makes masochists out of student-athletes.
“It’s physical pain not mental pain and it distracts you,” said Machado. “Otherwise, I would have gone crazy.”
A couple of secrets from the Methuen science whiz: caffeine and Awake Bars.
Of the Awake Bars, Machado gushed, “They work magic.”
With all the stress in her life, she says track actually may be the most stressful activity for her.
“I love the workouts,” she said, “but if I never had to race .... It’s the mental anxiety of competing.”
Her 64.84 in the 400-meter hurdles at Methuen High ranks her fourth all-time in the Eagle-Tribune circulation area. At Tufts, she’s continued to excel. She’s fourth all-time at the Medford school in the 500 meters (1:17.04), fifth in the 600 meters (1:36.58), first in the 4x200-meter relay (school record 1:44.49), fifth in the 4x400-meter relay indoors (3:55.53) and sixth in the 400-meter hurdles outdoors (63.83).
In a typical week, it’s classes plus 15 hours of research, 20 hours of training/meets and a whole lot of studying.
She says she might have 2-3 hours of free time a day and gets five hours of sleep a night. and she says that was just 3-4 hours of nightly sleep for four months last spring when she was studying for MCATs.
Ever think of an easy major like journalism?
“No, I can sleep when I’m dead!” she said.
ALWAYS BIG DREAMS
Machado lived in Brazil until age 8 then moved to the Everett. The Machados later moved to Malden then late in her freshman year of high school to Methuen.
She was a tour de force at Methuen High. She graduated No. 5 in her class, was named Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Methuen’s top senior female athlete.
At Tufts and with candidates for med school, Luana runs into a lot of graduates of the elite $50,000 a year private schools.
But Methuen High was a perfect fit.
She said, “Methuen is a beautiful school and I didn’t see a need for a private school.”
In high school, she told the Eagle-Tribune that her goal was to become a surgeon. But if you had a nickel for every high schooler who said they wanted to become a doctor you’d have Elon Musk money.
She’s leaning more now toward obstetrician-gynecologist and women’s health.
How did Luana make the dream a reality? and in such spectacular fashion.
“I’ve thought about that a lot,” she said. “It’s been a very tough process. It’s not even a drive, it’s just a passion. There is nothing else I want to do.”
This summer she knows exactly what she wants to do.
Nothing!
“I feel I need a break,” she admitted.
