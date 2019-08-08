MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Akron RubberDucks scored three runs in the eighth to pull away from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and win 5-1 on Thursday.
Fisher Cat Thomas Hatch, making his first start at Delta Dental Stadium after coming over from the Cubs organization in the trade for David Phelps last week, allowed two runs in 5.1 innings. He surrendered four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
New Hampshire scored its lone run in the third. Josh Palacios doubled and scored on a Kevin Smith single.
Christian Williams went 3-for-4 with a double for the Fisher Cats.
The homestand continues for the Fisher Cats on Friday when they host Erie at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners fall short
Cam Cannon had two hits, but the Lowell Spinners lost to the Vermont Lake Monsters 3-1 on Thursday.
Kervin Suarez scored the Spinners’ lone run, on a Stephen Scott double in the fifth.
Vermont scored all of its runs in the third. Lowell pitchers Osvaldo De La Rosa, Miguel Suero and Miguel Suero followed with seven runs of scoreless relief.
