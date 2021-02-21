Haverhill, Andover gymnastics win MVC Cup crowns

Haverhill High and Andover High gymnastics each celebrated Merrimack Valley Conference Cup championships on Sunday.
Led by all-around co-champions Cailey Simard and Maeve Hess, Haverhill won the MVC Cup Division 2 title, beating Central Catholic 135.55-133.6.
Meanwhile Andover, paced by the freshman duo of Gabby Bresnick and Molly Foster, topped North Andover 141.35-137.75 to take the MVC Cup Division 1 crown.
“I am so proud of these girls for finishing so strong,” said Hillies head coach Melanie Tarbox. “Each meet they continued to work harder to improve. They turned it on today and earned their highest team score by over a point!”
Haverhill’s Simard and Hess each scored a 34.05 to tie for first in the all-around. Simard added a win on the beam (9.05) while Liv Melo won the vault (9.2) and Deidre Donovan took the floor exercise (9.3) for the Hillies.
Central Catholic’s Julia Turrisi won the bars (8.55) and was third in the all-around (33.85).
“Liv Melo’s vault score was the highest score by any Hillie on any event this season,’ said Tarbox. “The girls are very happy with a strong finish to the season, and more importantly, for getting to have a season.”
For Andover, Foster led the way, winning the beam (9.2) and taking second in the all-around (36.5). Classmate Bresnick was second in the vault (9.35) and bars (9.05) and third in all-around (36.05).
North Andover’s two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Kasey Burke was once again dominant as an individual, winning the all-around (37.75), vault (9.8), bars (9.6) and floor (9.55).
“Winning this title means so much,” said Foster. “I’m so excited and proud of the team, we worked so hard together. We were not even sure if we would finish the season because of COVID, let alone win a title. Our hard work paid off against a very strong North Andover team.”
Andover 141.35, North Andover 137.75
MVC D1 Cup Championship
Top-3 placers:
Vault: 1. Kasey Burke (NA) 9.8, 2. Gabby Bresnick (A) 9.35, 3. Molly Foster (A) 9.2; Bars: 1. Burke (NA) 9.6, 2. Bresnick (A) 9.05, 3. Foster (A) 8.7; Beam: 1. Foster (A) 9.2, 2. Burke (NA) 8.8, 3. Kiara Ham (NA) 8.65 ; Floor: 1. Burke (NA) 9.55, 2. Foster (A) 9.4, 3. Bresnick (A) 9.05; All-around: 1. Burke (NA) 37.75, 2. Foster (A) 36.5, 3. Bresnick (A) 36.05
Haverhill 135.55, Central Catholic 133.6
MVC Cup D2 Championship
Top-3 placers:
Vault: Vault: 1. Liv Melo (H) 9.2, 2. Maeve Hess (H) 9.0, 3. Riley Salerno (CC) 8.85; Bars: 1. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.55, 2. Melo (H) 8.4, 3. Hess (H) 8.0; Beam: 1. Cailey Simard (H) 9.05, 2. Deidre Donovan (CC) 8.75, 2. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.75; Floor: 1. Donovan (CC) 9.3, 2. Simard (H) 8.75, 2. Hess (H) 8.75; All-around: 1. Simard (H) 34.05, 1. Hess (H) 34.05, 3. Turrisi (CC) 33.85, 4. Salerno (CC) 33.6
