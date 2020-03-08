Haverhill, Andover lead All-MVC boys swim selections

Haverhill sophomore Daniel McLaughlin led the locals selected to the All-Merrimack Valley Conference boys swim team. He was joined on All-MVC first team by Hillie freshman Casey Connors.
Andover placed six athletes on the first team, led by seniors Kenneth Siu and Dennis Tang.
Haverhill and Andover diving coach Rebecca Driscoll was named MVC Coach of the Year.
All-MVC First Team
Andover — Henry Campbell, Frosh.; Patrick Currie, Jr.; Adam Medjamia, Sr.; William Qian, Jr.; Kenneth Siu, Sr.; Dennis Tang, Sr.; Haverhill — Casey Connors, Frosh.; Daniel McLaughlin, Soph.; Chelmsford — Luke Abraham, Jr.; Sean Hayes, Jr.; Declan Hughes, Frosh.; Nathaniel Murray, Frosh.; Connor Quirbach, Soph.; Connor Young, Sr.; Aaron Zhu, Sr.; Lowell — Jonathan Santos, Jr.
MVC Second Team Locals
Andover: Ryan Cook, Sr.; Victor She, Jr.; Dylan Wang, Soph.
Central Catholic: Jack Beecher, Jr.; Andrew Kelley, Soph.; Myles Mwathe, Sr.
North Andover: Nicholas Ferrucci, Jr.; Harrison Rupp, Frosh.
Miscellaneous Honors
Coach of the Year: Rebecca Driscoll, Andover/Haverhill diving
Sportsmanship: North Andover
